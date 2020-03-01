GIRLS HOOPS: Hot start, balanced scoring boost Fall River by Albany in D5 regional finals

FALL RIVER — Samantha Leisemann entered Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 girls basketball regional championship game averaging 14.5 points per game and Lexi Rozinski entered averaging 14.0.
That kind of combined scoring output wouldn’t be necessary from Fall River’s dynamic inside-outside tandem on this night, however — their supporting cast lent a pretty big hand.
Seniors Maddie Gregorio and Taryn Schwartz chipped in with 12 and eight apiece and sophomore Belle Gregorio had 10, complementing Rozinski’s team-high 15 points as the top-seeded Pirates won easily over sixth-seeded Albany, 58-37.
“We talked about how teams are going to start shutting Sam down, they’re going to try and shut Lexi down, and somebody has to be able to take that role,” Pirates coach Jim Doolittle said of a season-long emphasis on scoring balance. “(Senior) Aurora Schultz (Friday) night played huge minutes, hit two big threes for us (and scored 10 points) and tonight it was Taryn and Belle who stepped up.
“That’s what we wanted.”
Schultz was held scoreless Saturday but had a big impact in Friday night’s 65-46 win over seventh-seeded Rio, finishing with 10 points — well more than her season average of 2.4.
In so doing, she helped Fall River (24-1), which is ranked fourth in both the WisSports.net coaches D5 poll and the Associated Press D5 poll, on the road to its second straight regional title and sixth in the last eight years.
Albany (18-7), which upset third-seeded Shullsburg 51-48 in overtime on Friday night, struck first in this one, going ahead in the opening seconds on a 3-poiner by sophomore Payton Wachholz.
But Maddie Gregorio, who also had two of Fall River’s 14 steals, answered with a 3 of her own from the left corner to tie the game and Belle Gregorio followed with a basket in the paint as the Pirates went on a 13-0 run over the span of 2½ minutes, essentially spoiling the Comets’ upset bid before it even had a chance to get going.
“We knew right away that we needed that spark of energy,” said Maddie Gregorio, who is averaging 11.0 points per game. “We didn’t want to go in thinking we were going to win — we wanted to get up right away. And we all knew that — we all knew we had a job to do, and we came and we did it.”
Maddie and Belle Gregorio had 11 and eight apiece in the first half as Fall River went in front 29-13 at the break. Six of the Pirates’ first 10 points came off of turnovers and they hounded the Comets, both in the full-court press and in their halfcourt man-to-man defense, relentlessly over the first 18 minutes.
But it was Albany that came out hot after halftime, as Wachholz drained a 3 from the corner followed by a 3 from the wing by sophomore Brianna Dahl and a one-of-two trip to the free throw line by Dahl, making it 29-20 just 1 minute, 47 seconds into the half.
Doolittle attributed the lackluster start to the second half to a miscommunication in the locker room as far as what the game plan was, but he got the team back on the same page after that.
“I changed our man-to-man offense just a little bit, so instead of having our two posts pick-n-roll, we were running a handoff with Sam doing all the rolling, and that would put Lexi up on the top there for threes,” Doolittle said. “If Sam got it, she was kicking it out or she was taking it to the basket. I thought that gave us the momentum back.”
It did, indeed, as Leisemann, who had six points in the game, scored in the paint to end Albany’s run and then Rozinski, who had 10 rebounds and six steals to go along with her point total, canned a 3 from the left wing, making it 34-20 with 13:53 remaining.
Leisemann would push the lead out to 21 on a second-chance basket 2 minutes later that made it 41-20. And after Becca Tramburg’s 3 from the wing that made it 44-21 with 9:57 to go, Albany would never get any closer than within 17 points the rest of the way.
“Most of us are seniors and we knew that we had to put it all on the floor, because we never know when our last game is going to come around,” Rozinski said. “We just want it — we want to win.”
Mission accomplished, on this night anyway.
And even though Leisemann only had those six points, she may very well have been the key that turned the Pirates’ ignition.
Everything went through her.
“We wanted to get the ball inside because once Sam touches the ball, (the defense) collapses. How many times did she pass it off either to Taryn or Belle for a lay-up?” Doolittle said.
Leisemann certainly was effective as a distributor, finishing with six assists to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and her six points.
“Sam is a phenomenal scorer — a 1,000-point scorer and 1,000 rebounds — but she is an exceptional passer,” Doolittle said. “Last year she struggled a little bit with it, but this year she has just blossomed — because she can feel the double- and triple-teams and she can make those really great passes.”
Added Rozinski, Sam’s got a great head for the game. Sam knows where everyone’s going to be and what everyone’s going to be doing.”
Rozinski had 10 of her points after halftime to help Fall River stay in control, otherwise the scoring was pretty spread out, with five from Schwartz, four from Leisemann, four from Areena Schultz, three from Tramburg, two from Belle Gregorio and one from Maddie Gregorio.
Schwartz and Belle Gregorio average 5.1 and 5.0 points per game but exceeded that by quite a bit Saturday, aiding in the blowout.
Now winners of 24 straight following a season-opening 50-45 loss to Watertown Luther Prep, Fall River gets the match-up it’s been looking forward to all year — a date with Black Hawk (24-0), the top-ranked team in both polls and winner of 52 straight games (including last year’s state title game) following a loss to Bangor in the 2018 state championship. The game will be played Thursday night in Evansville.
Black Hawk defeated Fall River 71-39 in last year’s state semifinals before handing Clayton its first loss of the year with a 51-36 victory in the championship.
The Pirates haven’t forgotten.
“We want to win. That’s what it comes down to, and we’re going to play the hardest we’ve ever played before,” Rozinski said. “Redemption would be nice. We’ve worked hard for this date.”
“We’re going to give it our all,” added Maddie Gregorio.
The Pirates know that nothing short of their all will do, not against the juggernaut that is Black Hawk.
“We would have liked this opportunity to be (at state) in Green Bay, but that’s alright — we’ll take it any way we can get.” Doolittle said. “We’re just happy to still be playing.
“If we can handle their press, we’ll make a really good game of it. If we can’t, they’re number one for a reason — they’re a phenomenal team.
“But I think it’s going to be a good game.”
FALL RIVER 58, ALBANY 37
Albany 13 24 — 37
Fall River 29 29 — 58
ALBANY — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Brianna Dahl 4 4-6 14, Payton Wachholz 5 0-0 14, Kristin O’Bel 1 1-2 3, Kaiya Zurfluh 1 1-2 4, Jada Flannery 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 6-12 37.
FALL RIVER — Taryn Schwartz 2 3-4 8, Belle Gregorio 5 0-0 10, Areena Schultz 2 0-0 4, Rebecca Tramburg 1 0-0 3, Maddie Gregorio 4 2-4 12, Lexi Rozinski 5 2-2 15, Sam Leisemann 3 0-2 6. Totals: 22 7-12 58.
3-pointers: Albany 7 (Dahl 2, Wachholz 4, Zurfluh 1), FR 7 (Schwartz 1, Tramburg 1, M. Gregorio 2, Rozinski 3). Total fouls: Albany 11, FR 12. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.