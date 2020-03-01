GIRLS HOOPS: Hot start, balanced scoring boost Fall River by Albany in D5 regional finals

Doolittle attributed the lackluster start to the second half to a miscommunication in the locker room as far as what the game plan was, but he got the team back on the same page after that.

“I changed our man-to-man offense just a little bit, so instead of having our two posts pick-n-roll, we were running a handoff with Sam doing all the rolling, and that would put Lexi up on the top there for threes,” Doolittle said. “If Sam got it, she was kicking it out or she was taking it to the basket. I thought that gave us the momentum back.”

It did, indeed, as Leisemann, who had six points in the game, scored in the paint to end Albany’s run and then Rozinski, who had 10 rebounds and six steals to go along with her point total, canned a 3 from the left wing, making it 34-20 with 13:53 remaining.

Leisemann would push the lead out to 21 on a second-chance basket 2 minutes later that made it 41-20. And after Becca Tramburg’s 3 from the wing that made it 44-21 with 9:57 to go, Albany would never get any closer than within 17 points the rest of the way.

“Most of us are seniors and we knew that we had to put it all on the floor, because we never know when our last game is going to come around,” Rozinski said. “We just want it — we want to win.”