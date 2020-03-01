GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's first half success helps crush Whitefish Bay for D2 regional crown

“Maty is a great basketball player,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “She does everything we need her to do on both ends of the court. She defended well.”

Jens finished with four rebounds, four deflections, three assists and three steals. Hodgson, who had another remarkable night scoring, led with seven rebounds and also had a block and a steal.

“Paige is a great player,” Chase said. “That’s what we expect for her to do. We expect those kinds of things from her. Hopefully she’ll keep on doing that the rest of the year.”

While the first half was to Chase’s liking, he did say Beaver Dam needs to be better from start to finish as the Golden Beavers allowed 33 points after halftime.

Senior Elena Deslongchamps led the Blue Dukes with 10 points and was complemented by Allie Swietlik’s seven points.

“The first half tonight was excellent,” Chase said. “We did exactly what we needed to do. We got a little sloppy in the second half, which we will have to fix some things as we move forward into the sectionals.

“We’ve got to take shots when we’ve got shots. We need to make sure we are doing what we need to be doing defensively. It’s just a lot of little things. A lot of it is just our consistency.”