Mia Morel has transferred from Marshall to Madison Memorial due to a family move, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz confirmed Wednesday.
Morel had her first day of school Wednesday at Madison Memorial, Schlitz said.
Morel, a junior point guard, helped lead Marshall to the WIAA Division 3 girls basketball title the past two years.
The 5-foot-7 Morel averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals and shot 41.1% from 3-point range for the Capitol South Conference champion Cardinals in 2018-19.
Morel was a first-team choice in Division 3 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team for the 2018-19 season. She was on The Associated Press all-state fourth team (which includes all divisions).
She was a second-team selection on the 2018-19 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls basketball team (which included all divisions). She was a first-team all-conference selection and the Capitol South co-player of the year with teammate Anna Lutz.
Morel had 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in Marshall’s 58-37 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in a Division 3 state semifinal and 12 points and eight rebounds in a 64-56 victory over previously undefeated Laconia in the title game.
Morel, Lutz and Laura Nickel – who are all juniors this school year – were mainstays for the Cardinals the past two years.
Alex Koeller coached Marshall in those two championship seasons. But he resigned in May and took an assistant coaching job on the Edgewood College women’s basketball team’s staff.
Doug Pickarts was hired in June as the Marshall girls basketball coach. Pickarts, the Beaver Dam girls volleyball coach, had coached girls basketball at DeForest and Barneveld.
Morel joins a team at Madison Memorial that finished third with a 14-4 record in the Big Eight Conference and 19-6 overall, falling to Middleton 41-39 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal. Middleton wound up as state runner-up.
Madison Memorial, coached by Marques Flowers, won its first five games, but standout guard Leilani Kapinus injured her knee in the fifth game at Madison East and was sidelined for the season.
The Spartans are expected to be strong this season.
Kapinus is a senior this season. She was cleared for basketball participation last week.
Flowers was the Big Eight girls basketball coach of the year. The Spartans’ Emmoni Rankins was first-team all-conference, Maya White Eagle was third-team all-conference and Daiysha Brown received honorable-mention recognition. Rankins and Brown are seniors and White Eagle a junior this school year.