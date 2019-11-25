TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Team: Conference W-L, Overall W-L
Prairie du Chien: 9-1, 20-2
Platteville: 8-2, 20-5
Richland Center: 6-4, 13-11
Lancaster: 5-5, 15-8
Dodgeville: 2-8, 9-14
River Valley: 0-10, 6-17
Top WIAA performances: Platteville lost to eventual champion Marshall in a Division 3 sectional final, 78-61, after beating Prairie du Chien in a sectional semifinal, 48-39.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
First team: Sami Martin, sr., Platteville (player of the year); Lily Krahn, so., Prairie du Chien; Josie Nies sr., Platteville; Olivia Argall, jr., Dodgeville.
Second team: Macey Banasik jr., Prairie du Chien; Izzy Carroll, sr., Platteville; Becca Hoyer, sr., Platteville.
Honorable mention: Jo Jo Heimerl, jr., Dodgeville; Ella Hager, jr., Prairie du Chien; Kaylee Jo Louis, so., Richland Center.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Platteville; 2, Prairie du Chien; 3, Dodgeville.
TEAM CAPSULES
Conference overview
Last year, Prairie du Chien won the conference title but lost two of three to Platteville, including a sectional semifinal. Platteville returns all its key players, including Conference Player of the Year Sami Martin, a 6-2 forward and Bradley University recruit who already has 1,100 career points. Other key returnees are senior forward Becca Hoyer, senior point guard Josie Nies and senior forward Izzy Carroll. … The Blackhawks return junior point guard Macey Banasik, part of Prairie du Chien’s first family of basketball, and sophomore guard Lily Krahn, who already is drawing Division I interest. … Dodgeville is expected to rise in the league with the return of 5-9 junior guard Olivia Argall (17.4 ppg last year) and 5-8 junior guard JoJo Heimerl. … Jamie Johnson, Richland Center’s one-time boys coach, takes over as the Hornets’ girls coach and welcomes back junior Katie Schmitz and sophomore Kaylee Jo Louis.
River Valley Blackhawks
Coach: Brent Johnson, fifth year (33-61).
Returning starters (3): Tienna Gruber, 5-10, sr., F (6.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.1 apg); Ali Hoffman, 5-9, sr., G (3.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.6 apg); Hope Ragels, 5-9, sr., F (4.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (1): E. Esser, 5-6, jr., G (2.1 ppg).
Key fact: The Blackhawks didn’t win a game in conference play last season.
The lowdown: The Blackhawks return three of last year’s top five scorers: Seniors Tienna Grube, Hope Ragels and Ali Hoffman, but the three combined for only 14 points per game last year. Overall, River Valley averaged only 36.4 points per game. It appears to be another rebuilding year for the Blackhawks in the talent-rich Southwest Wisconsin Conference.