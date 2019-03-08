Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock was named the Gatorade prep girls basketball player of the year for Wisconsin for the 2018-19 season, the company announced Friday.
“I think she is totally deserving,” Monona Grove coach Tyler Kuehl said of the Iowa recruit. “This class of senior players in the state is incredible. There are so many great players around the state, but I believe McKenna is deserving for what she has accomplished against great competition.”
“To lift our team to the record we had (20-3) and an outright (Badger South) Conference championship was an impressive feat,” Kuehl said. “I’m very proud of her and feel lucky to have been able to coach a once-in-a-generation talent.”
Division 5 semifinals
Black Hawk 71, Fall River 39
The Warriors (27-0) fell behind 5-0 in the first two minutes, but unleashed their full-court pressure and finished the first half with a 28-4 run.
Black Hawk, which lost the final to Bangor last year, will meet unbeaten Clayton for the state title today at 11:05 a.m.
Black Hawk’s scoring leader, Natalie Leuzinger, hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer and finished with 18 points. Sophomore point guard Bailey Butler added 18 points and junior forward Hannah Butler had 14 for the winners.
“I think it was nerves in the beginning, because we were really hyped for that game — we were over the top,” Bailey Butler said. “We just needed to relax, and when we got relaxed, we were pretty good.”
Black Hawk, known for its suffocating full-court press, forced 19 Fall River turnovers in the first half and also shot 57 percent from 3-point range.
“It was like the Wild West out there, because they were shooting those 3s like there was no tomorrow,” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said. “They’re a quality team and well-coached.”
Junior center Samantha Leisemann led Fall River with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Clayton 45, Wausau Newman 37
The Bears (27-0) took their first lead with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining and finished with a 22-2 run over the final 12 minutes to beat the Fighting Cardinals (24-4).
During the late run, senior forward Alison Leslie scored 10 of her 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers; senior guard Kailey Ketz scored eight of her 12 points; and senior forward Kennedy Patrick scored four of her 11 points. Clayton made 12 of 13 free throws.
Junior guard Julia Seidel led Newman with 22 points. She scored 16 of them in the first half, helping Newman open a 26-16 halftime lead, by shooting 5-for-5 from the field, 4-for-4 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the line.
Division 1 semifinal
Bay Port 63, Kimberly 53
Emma Nagel totaled 23 points and 16 rebounds, shooting 10-for-15 from the field, to lead the Pirates (25-1) to a second-half run that put away the Papermakers (23-3).
Bay Port’s halftime lead was 26-25, but a 37-28 scoring spurt in the second half put the game away.
Raegan McIntyre added 13 points and McKenzie Johnson 11 for Bay Port, which will meet Middleton in tonight’s Division 1 final. It’s the first championship-game apperance for the Pirates.
Kimberly got 19 points and eight rebounds from Shea Dechant.