This battle of the youngsters went to the reigning champions.
The Marshall girls basketball team, which has only three seniors on its roster, opened a 10-point halftime lead and held on for a 50-42 victory over Lake Mills in a Capitol Conference crossover game Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (1-0), last year’s WIAA Division 3 state champions, got 18 points from sophomore Anna Lutz, 16 points from sophomore forward Laura Nickel and 12 points from sophomore Mia Morel.
Lake Mills (2-1), which has no juniors or seniors on its roster, got 12 points from sophomore Taylor Roughen and 10 points from sophomore Julianna Wagner.
New Glarus 59,
Columbus 42
Sophomore JayLynn Benson led all players with 21 points as the Glarner Knights (1-1) defeated the Cardinals (0-2) in a Capitol Conference crossover game.
The New Glarus defense did not allow any Columbus players to score more than seven points.
Lodi 51, Belleville 30
The Blue Devils (1-0) used defensive pressure to open a 31-12 halftime lead and carried it to a victory over the visiting Wildcats (2-1).
Senior Alana Gilles led Lodi with 20 points, and sophomore Jaden Kolinski had 10 points.
Belleville junior Jenna Shrader went 5-for-6 from the line for 11 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Cambridge 39
Kaitlyn Shadoski scored 18 points and the Warriors (1-0) opened a 39-14 halftime lead and defeated the Blue Jays (1-1).
Gracie Korth led Cambridge with 12 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 45,
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 34
Phoenix freshman Grace Schmidt had a game-high 13 points as the Phoenix (1-1) knocked off the previously unbeaten Lightning (2-1).
Big Eight
Verona 70, Middleton 63
Verona point guard Aaliyah Smith led all players with 26 points, including eight free throws, as the Wildcats (2-1, 2-0 Big Eight) defeated the Cardinals (2-0, 2-0).
Evie Coleman led the Cardinals with 18 points.
Madison East 74,
Madison West 36
Ashayla Moseberry set the pace for the Purgolders (1-1, 1-1 Big Eight) against the Regents (0-2, 0-2), scoring 20 of her 22 points in the first half.
Alina Harvey-Williams had 16 points for East. West was led by Grace McGrath’s 16 points.
Sun Prairie 74,
Beloit Memorial 23
Sophomore Bailey Lutes scored 19 points as the Cardinals (1-1, 1-1 Big Eight) cruised by the Purple Knights (0-2, 0-3).
No Purple Knights player scored more than nine points in the loss, and the Cardinals held Beloit Memorial scoreless for more than 16 minutes bridging the first and second halves.
Badger North
Waunakee 69,
Sauk Prairie 61
Elena Maier scored 18 points and Maddie Farnsworth got 14 of her 17 points in the second half, making nine of 10 free throws after halftime, to lead the Warriors (3-0, 1-0 Badger North) past the Eagles (0-2, 0-1).
The Warriors took a 37-24 halftime lead and survived a barrage by Olivia Breunig, who scored 15 of her 18 points after halftime. Naomi Breunig scored 13 points and Taylor Breininger had 10 for Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 55,
Mount Horeb 50
The host Norskies (2-0, 1-0 Badger North) held off the Vikings (1-2, 0-1) down the stretch and got 22 points from Aleah Grundahl.
Grace Roth scored 12 points for DeForest. Julia Magnuson led three Mount Horeb double-digit scorers with 12 points.
Reedsburg 80, Portage 62
Freshman Mahra Wieman scored a team-high 22 points and freshman Trenna Cherney had 20 points to help power the visiting Beavers (1-1, 1-0 Badger North) past the Warriors (0-2, 0-1).
Senior Mackenzie Roth scored a game-high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, while junior McKena Yelk had 23 points to lead Portage.
Senior Skyler Miller scored 10 points for Reedsburg.
Beaver Dam 66,
Baraboo 18
Sophomore guard Matyson Wilke scored 23 points to lead the Golden Beavers over the host Thunderbirds.
Senior Tara Stauffacher had 10 points for defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam, which took a 36-5 halftime lead.
No Baraboo player scored more than four points.
Badger South
Stoughton 75,
Monona Grove 55
Emma Kissling scored 19 points, leading four double-figure scorers, as the visiting Vikings (3-0, 1-0 Badger South) downed the Silver Eagles (1-1, 0-1).
Stoughton made 16 of 20 free throws and also got 15 points from Peighton Trieloff, 12 points from Kyianna Baker and 10 points from Megan Marggi.
Monona Grove got 26 points from University of Iowa recruit McKenna Warnock. The Silver Eagles sank 11 of 12 free throws.
Monroe 62, Oregon 55
The defending Badger South champion Cheesemakers (2-0, 1-0 Badger South) opened the league season with a hard-fought victory over the previously unbeaten Panthers (2-1, 0-1) as University of Wisconsin recruit Sydney Hilliard led Monroe with 16 points and Megan Benzschawel had 13 points.
The Cheesemakers battled to a 30-27 halftime lead and then pulled away by making 17 of 21 free throws overall.
Liz Uhl scored 13 points, Sydona Roberts 12 and Jenna Statz 10 for Oregon.
Watertown 59,
Madison Edgewood 32
The visiting Goslings (2-0, 1-0 Badger South) got 22 points from Teya Maas and 15 points from Bri Korducki in a runaway victory over the Crusaders (0-2, 0-1).
Watertown opened a 24-13 halftime lead. Baluck Deang led Edgewood with nine points.
Milton 62, Fort Atkinson 50
The Red Hawks (1-1, 1-0 Badger South) scored 40 points in the second half to beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1).
Milton got 12 points each from senior forward Chloe Buescher and junior guard Abbie Campion. Junior guard Shelby Mack-Honold had 11 points.
For Fort Atkinson, Anna Schoenike scored 14 points and Kat Brandl had 12 points.
Rock Valley
Jefferson 54, Evansville 38
Ainsley Howard scored 21 points and went 8-for-8 from the line to lead the visiting Eagles (2-1, 2-0 Rock Valley) past the Blue Devils (1-2, 0-2).
Jefferson’s Abby Efftemoff recorded a team-high 15 points, and Paige Banks finished with 10 points and went 5-for-5 from the line.
McFarland 49, Edgerton 24
The visiting Spartans (1-2, 1-1 Rock Valley) got 13 points from senior Annalise DeMuth en route to a double-digit victory over the host Crimson Tide (0-2, 0-2).
Edgerton was led by Morgan Demrow with eight points.
Non-conference
Mineral Point 66,
River Valley 39
The Pointers (2-0 overall) opened an early 20-point lead behind a pressure defense and cruised past the Blackhawks (2-1).
Mineral Point had 12 players score, led by McKenna Reichling’s 18 points. For River Valley, Emily Briehl scored 14 points.
Wisconsin Dells 71,
Black River Falls 29
Senior Katelyn Meister was one of three Chiefs players to score in double figures as Wisconsin Dells (2-0) defeated the Tigers (0-2).