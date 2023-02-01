Getting to know Sun Prairie West girls basketball's Allison Schmidt

Some of the state’s best swimmers will be on display as the Cardinals play host to the league championships. Middleton, ranked first in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, finished runner-up last year to Madison West in the team race. The Regents are ranked fourth, while Madison Memorial is ranked second. West and Middleton finished third and fourth, respectively, at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state meet while the Spartans placed 11th.