Getting to know Sun Prairie West girls basketball's Allison Schmidt

Sophomore Allison Schmidt is having a good season with the Sun Prairie West girls basketball team. She’s averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game to help the Wolves to a 14-4 overall record, including a 12-2 mark in Big Eight Conference play.
Schmidt took the time out of her busy schedule recently to answer five questions from the Wisconsin State Journal as the Wolves prepare for league foe Madison Memorial on Thursday.
She discusses the Wolves' top rival, what she'd do with $1 million, who the best shooter on the team is and more.
Wrestling: Badger Conference tournament at Milton, 9 a.m. Saturday
The league's best grapplers descend on Milton High School looking to pick up steam heading into the postseason. The host Red Hawks captured last year’s championship with 372.5 points ahead of runner-up Reedsburg (246.5) and third-place Stoughton (228). Twenty-seven wrestlers enter ranked by WisconsinGrappler.com, including reigning WIAA Division 1 170-pound champion Aeoden Sinclair of Milton among seven returning state medalists.
Wrestling: Big Eight Conference tournament at Sun Prairie East, 10 a.m. Saturday
The Big Eight’s best wrestlers square off in the final meet of the regular season. Sun Prairie East/West scored 210 points to finish runner-up to team champion Janesville Parker (230), while the top-four teams were separated by just 35 points. Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski headlines the group of five ranked wrestlers and two returning state medalists. The Lancers senior captured last year’s Division 1 220-pound title.
Boys swimming: Big Eight Conference meet at Middleton, 1 p.m. Saturday
Some of the state’s best swimmers will be on display as the Cardinals play host to the league championships. Middleton, ranked first in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, finished runner-up last year to Madison West in the team race. The Regents are ranked fourth, while Madison Memorial is ranked second. West and Middleton finished third and fourth, respectively, at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state meet while the Spartans placed 11th.
