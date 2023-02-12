Junior Hailey Testolin is a versatile player for the state-ranked McFarland girls basketball team.
The 5-foot-11 Testolin can play shooting guard, point guard or wing.
Testolin, who started in basketball at age 7, would like to play basketball in college and has been receiving college interest.
Testolin is part of a team that also features senior Adrienne Kirch (who’s committed to Edgewood College) and juniors Teagan Mallegni, Ava Dean,
Elise Freeman and Brynn Kirch.
The Spartans, coached by
Sara Mallegni, were 20-2 overall and 15-1 in the Rock Valley Conference as of Feb. 12 after defeating Beloit Turner 72-35 on Feb. 10.
McFarland was ranked fifth in Division 2 in last week’s Associated Press poll.
Photos: Sun Prairie West girls basketball collides with Middleton in Big Eight Conference game
Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston loads up a baseball pass during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton freshman Rowan Borne races to break the Sun Prairie West press during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton senior Audrey Deptula drives the baseline against Sun Prairie West's Antionique Auston during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West sophomore Ceanna Froh walks the ball into the half-court during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton senior Addy Gmur follows through on a free throw during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West sophomore Naveya Jackson looks to drive past Middleton's Emily Utter during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton senior Evin Jordee tries to block a shot by Sun Prairie West's Antionique Auston during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton junior Stevee Kraemer looks to make a pass during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West sophomore Makenzie Hawk looks to drive past Middleton's Stevee Kraemer during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West senior Makiah Hawk knocks away a pass intended for Middleton's Stevee Kraemer during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton freshman Brooke Michelotti races up court during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Middleton bench celebrates a block during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West senior Marie Outlay races up court against Middleton's Brooke Michelotti during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West sophomore Allison Schmidt drives to the basket during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton sophomore Emily Utter looks to dribble past Sun Prairie West's Ceanna Froh during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton junior Mia Wissink brings the ball up the court during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
Sean Davis
Sun Prairie West coach Ronda McLin looks on during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton coach Rashard Griffith looks on during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West sophomore Makenzie Hawk shoots over a group of Middleton defenders during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston leaps to try and block a shot by Middleton's Addy Gmur during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West senior Marie Outlay drives for a layup between Middleton's Rowan Borne (front) and Brooke Michelotti during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston fires a 3-pointer over Middleton senior Evin Jordee during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS,LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton senior Audrey Deptula drives past Sun Prairie West's Naveya Jackson for a layup during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton freshman Brooke Michelotti fires a pass over Sun Prairie West's Naveya Jackson for a layup during Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at Sun Prairie West High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
