Junior Hailey Testolin is a versatile player for the state-ranked McFarland girls basketball team.

The 5-foot-11 Testolin can play shooting guard, point guard or wing.

Testolin, who started in basketball at age 7, would like to play basketball in college and has been receiving college interest.

Testolin is part of a team that also features senior Adrienne Kirch (who’s committed to Edgewood College) and juniors Teagan Mallegni, Ava Dean, Elise Freeman and Brynn Kirch.

The Spartans, coached by Sara Mallegni, were 20-2 overall and 15-1 in the Rock Valley Conference as of Feb. 12 after defeating Beloit Turner 72-35 on Feb. 10.

McFarland was ranked fifth in Division 2 in last week’s Associated Press poll.

