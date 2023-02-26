Sisters Aspin and Jada Kelliher have been two of the leading scorers for the DeForest girls basketball team’s balanced attack this season.
Aspin Kelliher, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, and Jada Kelliher, a 5-9 junior forward, and teammate Jaelyn Derlein each scored 15 points in host DeForest’s 57-54 victory over Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal victory on Friday night.
Aspin Kelliher said she plans to attend MATC after high school and play basketball there.
The Norskies are coached by Jerry Schwenn.
After Friday's game, Aspin Kelliher and Jada Kelliher talked about what they enjoy about basketball, how long they’ve played together and what their future plans are.
The team advanced to Saturday's regional final, but fell to Monona Grove.
