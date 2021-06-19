Germantown's Kamorea Arnold earns USA Basketball U16 national team selection

The team will return to USA Basketball for training camp Aug. 4, to prepare for the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, expected to be played Aug. 16-22 in Santiago, Chile.

Players eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2005.

Four athletes have prior USA Basketball experience after having participated in the 2019 USA U16 National Team trials, including Cunningham, Slaughter, Watkins and Williams.

Nine of the finalists are in the high school class of 2023. Three will graduate in 2024.

Despite being just freshmen and sophomores this past season, three earned state or national accolades.

Arnold, a sophomore this past season, received 2021 MaxPreps High School All-America second team honors and was the MaxPreps and Associated Press Wisconsin Player of the Year. Cambridge was Tennessee Miss Basketball.

Additionally, earning all-state nods were Arnold, Cambridge and Slaughter.

