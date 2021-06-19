Germantown's Kamorea Arnold earns USA Basketball U16 national team selection

Germantown’s Kamorea “KK” Arnold, The Associated Press girls basketball player of the year in Wisconsin for the 2020-21 season, was selected to the USA Basketball U16 national team, it was announced Friday night.
After starting with 34 athletes on Sunday, the 2021 USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team roster was trimmed to 16 finalists on Wednesday, according to a release from USA Basketball.
After two more days of trials, the 12-member team was finalized. The team will represent the United States at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 championship.
The 2021 USA U16 National Team, with athletes who are 16 and under, includes: Kamorea “KK” Arnold (Germantown H.S./Germantown, Wis.); Madison Booker (Germantown H.S./Ridgeland, Miss.); Jaloni Cambridge (Ensworth H.S./Nashville, Tenn.); Breya Cunningham (La Jolla Country Day School/Chula Vista, Calif.); Jadyn Donovan (Sidwell Friends School/Upper Marlboro, Md.); Kendall Dudley (Sidwell Friends School, D.C./Manassas Park, Va.); Margaret Mendelson (Fremont H.S./North Ogden, Utah); Olivia Olson (Benilde-St. Margaret's/New Hope, Minn.); Grace Slaughter (Grain Valley H.S./Grain Valley, Mo.); Delaney Thomas (St. John's College H.S./Charles Town, W.Va.); Judea "JuJu" Watkins (Windward School/Los Angeles, Calif.); and Jada Williams (Blue Springs H.S./Blue Springs, Mo.).
Sue Phillips is the coach.
The team will return to USA Basketball for training camp Aug. 4, to prepare for the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, expected to be played Aug. 16-22 in Santiago, Chile.
Players eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2005.
Four athletes have prior USA Basketball experience after having participated in the 2019 USA U16 National Team trials, including Cunningham, Slaughter, Watkins and Williams.
Nine of the finalists are in the high school class of 2023. Three will graduate in 2024.
Despite being just freshmen and sophomores this past season, three earned state or national accolades.
Arnold, a sophomore this past season, received 2021 MaxPreps High School All-America second team honors and was the MaxPreps and Associated Press Wisconsin Player of the Year. Cambridge was Tennessee Miss Basketball.
Additionally, earning all-state nods were Arnold, Cambridge and Slaughter.