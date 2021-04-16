 Skip to main content
Former Sun Prairie basketball player Jayda Jansen transfers to Toledo
Former Sun Prairie athlete Jayda Jansen will transfer to the University of Toledo women’s basketball team and join the program next season, Toledo women’s basketball coach Tricia Cullop announced in a release.

Jansen, a junior guard, played at Maryville University in Missouri.

"We are thrilled Jayda is joining our program and excited that she has two years of eligibility remaining," Cullop said in the release. "Our staff was already impressed with her after watching game film, but we were sold when we got a chance to talk with her virtually. We welcome her experience to our young roster. Jayda is a proven scorer and defender who will make us stronger. She is also a high character person and strong student."

Jansen was named Great Lakes Valley Conference defensive player of the year and first team all-GLVC this past season.

Jansen averaged 19.1 points per game and 2.62 steals per game in 2020-21. Both ranked first on the team and second in the conference. Her 55 steals were tied for 11th-most in NCAA Division II. She recorded at least one steal in each game for the Saints.

Jansen started all 28 games and averaged 14.2 points per game as a sophomore in 2019-20, earning third team all-conference honors. She played in 26 games and made two starts as a freshman, averaging 6.8 points per game.

She was a standout at Sun Prairie, finishing her career as the school's all-time leading scorer. Jansen was a three-time all-conference selection and first-team all-state honoree in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as a senior.

