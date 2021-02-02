Former Madison Memorial standout Leilani Kapinus redshirting at Penn State; area athletes make college decisions

Stoughton AD tweeted: “Congratulations to Henry Mehring on his commitment to Edgewood College soccer. Another Viking about to soar!”

Madison Memorial senior Silas Pickhardt committed to NCAA Division II Northern Michigan and plans to compete in men’s golf and Madison Memorial senior Bridget McCarthy committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and plans to compete in women’s golf, according to stories by Wisconsin.Golf.

State caddies earn scholarships

Twenty-one students from Wisconsin – including Madison resident Abigail Gibson -- have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, which is a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, according to an Evans Scholarship release.

The students were selected after an online selection interview Dec. 15.

The selection criteria included a strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need and outstanding character.

Gibson is a home-school student and a Nakoma Golf Club caddie.