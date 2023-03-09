The Novas outrebounded the Warriors 60-44, with their 60 rebounds breaking Amherst’s state record of 55 for most rebounds in a Division 3 game, which was set in 1999.
Waupun's Kayl Petersen finished with 14 points and 19 rebounds, while Mady VandeStreek led the Warriors with 18 points.
The second half was a true back-and-forth affair with both teams trading buckets. Senior Gracie Gopalan gave Waupun a 36-35 lead with 14:54 remaining in the game.
After Milwaukee Academy of Science built its lead to as many as six points, Petersen’s bucket with 5:29 left cut Waupun's deficit to 53-51. However, a bucket by Parker Johnson with 3:56 remaining started a 9-0 run that put the Novas up 62-51 and sealed the Warriors' fate.
The Warriors started the game strong, shooting out to a 20-9 lead in the opening 6:20 of the first half. VandeStreek stepped up and scored 13 of Waupun’s points during the run.
However, Waupun hit a bit of a slump over the next eight minutes, with Milwaukee Academy of Science going on a 14-2 run to take a 23-22 lead with 4:04 left before halftime.
The Warriors were able to finally slow the Novas, with Waupun trailing 30-29 at the break.
Photos: Waupun girls basketball plays in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal
