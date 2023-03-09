ASHWAUBENON — The 47th annual WIAA state girls basketball tournament got underway Thursday with Division 3 and Division 4 semifinal games at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Top-seeded Waupun and fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science kicked things off in the first Division 3 semifinal, followed by a matchup between second-seeded West Salem and third-seeded Kewaskum.

The Division 4 field will begin at 6:35 p.m. with top-seeded Aquinas facing fourth-seeded Mishicot. That game will be followed by second-seeded Laconia facing off against third-seeded Colfax.

Milwaukee Academy of Science 64, Waupun 57

The Warriors gave it everything they had against the Novas, but they were outrebounded and outmatched in the Division 3 semifinal.

Milwaukee Academy of Science’s Lalani Ellis led the Novas with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Beautiful Waheed contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Novas outrebounded the Warriors 60-44, with their 60 rebounds breaking Amherst’s state record of 55 for most rebounds in a Division 3 game, which was set in 1999.

Waupun's Kayl Petersen finished with 14 points and 19 rebounds, while Mady VandeStreek led the Warriors with 18 points.

The second half was a true back-and-forth affair with both teams trading buckets. Senior Gracie Gopalan gave Waupun a 36-35 lead with 14:54 remaining in the game.

After Milwaukee Academy of Science built its lead to as many as six points, Petersen’s bucket with 5:29 left cut Waupun's deficit to 53-51. However, a bucket by Parker Johnson with 3:56 remaining started a 9-0 run that put the Novas up 62-51 and sealed the Warriors' fate.

The Warriors started the game strong, shooting out to a 20-9 lead in the opening 6:20 of the first half. VandeStreek stepped up and scored 13 of Waupun’s points during the run.

However, Waupun hit a bit of a slump over the next eight minutes, with Milwaukee Academy of Science going on a 14-2 run to take a 23-22 lead with 4:04 left before halftime.

The Warriors were able to finally slow the Novas, with Waupun trailing 30-29 at the break.

Photos: Waupun girls basketball plays in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal