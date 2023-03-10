The 47th annual WIAA state girls basketball tournament continues Friday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

It opened with Division 5 semifinal games in the morning before scheduled semifinal matchups in Division 1 and Division 2 later in the day.

Play opens with top-seeded McDonell Central Catholic facing fourth-seeded Albany in the first Division 5 semifinal game, followed by a matchup between second-seeded Blair-Taylor and third-seeded Wabeno/Laona.

The Division 2 field will begin at 1:35 p.m. with top-seeded Pewaukee facing fourth-seeded Lakeland Union, followed by second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame against third-seeded McFarland.

The day wraps up with Division 1 semifinal action, with top-seeded Brookfield East facing fourth-seeded Germantown at 6:35 p.m. before second-seeded Hortonville takes on third-seeded Kettle Moraine in the final game of the day.

Here are the state girls basketball scores and results from Friday's games.

McDonell Central Catholic 59, Albany 20

McDonell Central Catholic didn't waste any time getting down to business in the first game of the day. It jumped out to a 21-4 lead and Albany could not recover.

The Macs played stout defense all game, holding the Comets to 16.7% shooting from the field.

Aubrey Dorn led McDonell with a game-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go along with a team-best nine rebounds. Emily Cooper added nine points and seven rebounds while Isabel Hartman scored 10 points as McDonell shot 51.9% from the field.

Abby Hollis led Albany with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, while McKenna Broughton contributed a team-high nine rebounds.

McDonell advances to face Blair-Taylor on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. in the Division 5 final.

Blair-Taylor 55, Wabeno-Laona 26

The Wildcats started fast and Wabeno-Laona couldn’t catch up after a 27-5 run to begin the second Division 5 state semifinal of Friday.

Blair-Taylor senior Abby Thompson finished with a team-high 18 points while classmate Lindsay Steien added 16 to go with a team-high seven assists.

Senior Sydney Fremstad only scored five points, but she contributed the most around the glass with 11 rebounds. Senior Lexi Lofgrem also had five points and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats went into halftime with a 31-12 lead thanks to a 27-5 run that ended with a layup by Steien off a fast break with 6:04 remaining in the first half.

Fremstad’s three-point play with 6:52 remaining made it 46-26, which began a 12-0 run to close out the game.

Wabeno-Laona senior Grace Krawze and junior Malerie Krawze each scored a team-high with six points apiece. Senior Kaylyn LaRock added five points.

Check back as this story is updated upon the completion of games.

Photos: Waupun girls basketball plays in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal