The 47th annual WIAA state girls basketball tournament concludes Saturday with five championship matchups at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
The action begins with the Division 5 title game between top-seeded McDonell Catholic and second-seeded Blair-Taylor at 11:05 a.m. and wraps up with top-seeded Brookfield East vs. third-seeded Kettle Moraine for the Division 1 championship.
Top-seeded Aquinas clashes with second-seeded Laconia in the Division 4 championship game. In the Division 3 matchup, third-seeded Kewaskum and fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science will vie for the title.
Top-seeded Pewaukee faces second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame at 6:35 p.m. in the Division 2 championship game.
Check back for updates from championship Saturday throughout the day.
Photos: McFarland girls basketball falls in WIAA state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame
McFarland's Addrienne Kirch goes for a loose ball during the frist half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Ava Dean attempts a shot during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Ava Dean attempts a shot during the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Ava Dean attempts a layup during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Ava Dean looks for a shot during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Ava Dean attempts a 3 during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Brynn Kirch goes up for a layup during the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 3 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Brynn Kirch and Green Bay Notre Dame's Gracie Grzesk go after a loose ball during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semfinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's BrynnKirch goes up for a layup during the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 3 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Cooper Kennedy runs with a flag between timeouts.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Elise Freeman attempts a 3 during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Elise Freeman and Notre Dame's Gracie Grzesk compete for a rebound during Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Serenity Smith battles two Green Bay Notry Dame players for a rebound during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Teagan Mallegni goes through two Green Bay Notre Dame players for a layup during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Teagan Mallegni attempts a shot during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
McFarland's Teagan Mallegni attempts a 3 during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
