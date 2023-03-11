The 47th annual WIAA state girls basketball tournament concludes Saturday with five championship matchups at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The action begins with the Division 5 title game between top-seeded McDonell Catholic and second-seeded Blair-Taylor at 11:05 a.m. and wraps up with top-seeded Brookfield East vs. third-seeded Kettle Moraine for the Division 1 championship.

Top-seeded Aquinas clashes with second-seeded Laconia in the Division 4 championship game. In the Division 3 matchup, third-seeded Kewaskum and fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science will vie for the title.

Top-seeded Pewaukee faces second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame at 6:35 p.m. in the Division 2 championship game.

Check back for updates from championship Saturday throughout the day.

