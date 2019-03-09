ASHWAUBENON – Elk Mound junior Sophie Cedarblade claimed the title at the 2019 3-Point Challenge on Saturday morning at the WIAA girls basketball state tournament at the Resch Center.
Cedarbade, representing Division 3, was one of 10 participants. The contest included Mineral Point’s Mallory Lindsey, who advanced to the semifinals.
She scored 18 points in the final round, edging Chippewa Falls McDonell sophomore Maggie Craker, who had 16 points, according to a WIAA release.
Cedarblade scored 18 points in the opening round and 13 in the semifinals. She defeated Lindsey, a freshman, in a shoot-off 3-1. Lindsey also scored 13 points in the semifinals.
Craker started with 17 points and scored 22 in the semifinals. That tied the competition’s single-round record.
Lindsey advanced to the semifinals by scoring 16 in the first round. De Pere’s Natalie Cerrato also advanced to the semifinals, scoring 16 points. She then had eight in the next round.
Other participants were Chippewa Falls’ Aaliyah McMillan, Pewaukee’s Sarah Newcomer, Kewaskum’s Maxine Paulowske, Waupun’s Abbie Aalsma, Lancaster’s Devin Wagner and Loyla’s Remi Geiger.