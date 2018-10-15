Don Schindler, who has more than 20 years in coaching, takes over as the girls basketball coach at Deerfield.
His experience during his career includes being Waterloo boys basketball coach for three years, Jefferson girls basketball coach for two years, a JV boys and girls and seventh and eighth grade boys basketball coach in Deerfield for 13 years and AAU boys and girls coach at Wisconsin Academy for eight years, Schindler said.
He replaces Jesi Haak as the Deerfield girls coach.
Schindler and his wife, Tammy, have lived in the Deerfield school district for more than 23 years and both of their children (Brady and Callista) graduated from Deerfield High School, where they each were three-sport athletes.
In addition to coaching 13 years in Deerfield, Don Schindler said he has served as a volunteer coach for the Deerfield Community Center basketball program, coaching boys and girls in grades 4-8. He was Jefferson girls coach in 2010 and 2011 and Waterloo boys coach (1999-2003), according to his Wisconsin Academy bio.
“I love coaching basketball; it has always been a passion of mine and I guess I’ll always be a student of the game,” Schindler said in an email. “I have a ton of knowledge of this district having had both my kids attend school here and participate in numerous activities. I have a much better understanding of the kids’ everyday challenges.”
He said he will emphasize fundamentals and skill development and he’s looking forward to creating a fun environment for the players to learn and compete.