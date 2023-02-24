DEFOREST — DeForest senior guard Aspin Kelliher was prepared for a tight, intense game that would come right down to the wire Friday night.

The 5-foot-7 Kelliher got what she anticipated as fourth-seeded and host DeForest held off fifth-seeded Sauk Prairie 57-54 in a WIAA Division 2 girls basketball game regional semifinal.

“I was expecting that game,” said Kelliher, whose team edged Sauk Prairie by five points during the regular season. “I was expecting a close game. They are a good team. But I feel like we had the energy and we were ready for this game.”

Balanced scoring has been a staple of DeForest’s attack this season and it was again Friday night as three players each scored 15 points for the Norskies (18-7): Aspin Kelliher, senior guard and UW-Parkside commit Jaelyn Derlein and junior forward Jada Kelliher, Aspin’s sister.

“We were very balanced tonight and we have been the entire season,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “If we are going to be successful, we have to defend and rebound. That shows up in the postseason.”

Maggie Hartwig, a 6-foot-2 senior forward who’s committed to the University of Evansville, had a game-high 28 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds for Sauk Prairie, which finished 16-9. Junior guard McKayla Paukner scored 15 points for the Eagles.

“I knew it was going to be a battle, that’s for sure,” Sauk Prairie coach Jacob Breunig said. “It was just a matter of who made a couple more plays than the other group.”

DeForest advances to play top-seeded Monona Grove in the regional title game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Monona. Monona Grove defeated Mount Horeb 62-20 Friday.

The Norskies used a variety of defenses, trying to keep the Eagles and Hartwig (who surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the first half) from running their half-court offense.

“We knew we’d have to switch defenses because we wanted to get steals and get deflections to score, because we needed to get the lead fast,” Jada Kelliher said. “…Then we knew we had to keep fighting.”

Said Aspin Kelliher, who plans to play basketball at MATC: “We were double-teaming Hartwig the whole game. We always had the weak side come trap her.”

Hartwig scored on a baseline drive to put Sauk Prairie ahead 46-43 with 5 minutes, 56 seconds left to play.

Jada Kelliher responded with a putback with 5:16 left and a three-point play off a steal, layup and successful foul shot with 4:51 remaining. That gave the Norskies a 48-46 lead. Junior guard Rylan Oberg scored inside, completing the 7-0 run and putting DeForest ahead 50-46.

Aspin Kelliher scored DeForest’s final seven points after the Eagles closed within 52-50 on junior guard Erelyn Apel’s 8-foot jumper with 2:43 to play. Kelliher made a 3-point shot from out front, boosting DeForest’s lead to 55-50 with 2:00 to play.

After Hartwig scored, Kelliher made two free throws with 1:09 remaining. Paukner scored on a scoop shot in the lane, rallying Sauk Prairie within 57-54 with 42.6 seconds remaining.

But the Eagles missed two inside shots down the stretch and couldn’t draw closer. Schwenn said the Norskies did a good job keeping the Eagles from attempting a 3-point shot in that sequence.

“They have a problem (for opponents) in Maggie and she was really good tonight,” Schwenn said, adding: “We knew it was going to be, for sure, a huge challenge. They have been playing really good basketball, it’s a 16-win team and Jacob has been doing a fantastic job playing to their strengths.

"Tonight we did a really good job responding when things weren’t going well. Three kids had 15, but, ultimately, I think we made some plays rebounding late.”

Hartwig had 12 points and Paukner eight in the first half, which wound up tied at 28. Jaelyn Derlein led the Norskies with 10 first-half points, while Aspin Kelliher contributed eight.

“We leave a lot of points on the court (with missed shots),” Breunig said. “We have to be better at not doing that all the time. But I give `DeFo’ credit. Jerry is a good coach. They are good athletes and players and we knew it was going to be a battle the entire game. That’s what a regional game should be — a close game that comes down to the end. I’m really proud of my girls for their battle and their heart and everything they did this season.”

