DeForest can't get buzzer beater to drop, loses to Badger East foe Beaver Dam

DEFOREST — It’s not easy taking the last shot in a high school girls basketball game. A player has to have enough confidence that she will make it.

DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn trusted junior Jada Kelliher to take the last shot of Friday’s Badger East Conference game against Beaver Dam, and she had an open look in the corner, but the ball bounced off the rim and out, giving the Golden Beavers a 49-46 victory.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that have confidence and Jada’s played with a lot of confidence this year,” Schwenn said. “I would take her taking that shot in the spot more times than not. We’ve got a lot of kids that can score it and more than comfortable with Jada taking that shot. That’s a great look for her.”

Junior Gabby Wilke led Beaver Dam, ranked third in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, with 19 points. She proved tough to handle on defense by the ninth-ranked Norskies.

“She was tough at the block,” Schwenn said. “We made some adjustments in the second half where we did a better job of helping down on her. That looked a little bit better than it did in the first half for sure.”

DeForest played well in the first half, shooting out to a 16-8 lead when senior Aspin Kelliher made a basket with 7 minutes, 47 seconds left. Aspin Kelliher finished with 11 points.

“We were moving well on offense,” Schwenn said. “I thought the ball movement was really good. They made some adjustments there in the second half and got things going maybe a little bit more to the rim. They beat us off the drive a little bit more than I would’ve liked.”

Beaver Dam fought back to cut the deficit to 20-16 when senior Maddie Kuenzi, who finished with eight points, scored with 4 minutes left in the first half.

“DeForest is playing really well,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “They’ve had some good wins this year. They’re a tough team. They really had us on the ropes in the first half and did a lot of things right.”

However, the Norskies held off the Golden Beavers to go into halftime with a 28-22 lead.

Chase said he told his team at the break they’ve “got to play better.”

“We were prepared for this game,” he said. “We knew what we had to do. We just had to stick to the plan maybe a tad more. Offensively, get a little bit more movement, get touches where we wanted to get it and keep our defensive game plan. I thought our defensive game plan was pretty good.”

The Golden Beavers began the second half with an and-one by freshman Nataya Donaldson in the first 34 seconds to cut it to 28-25, but the Norskies battled to hold onto a 34-27 lead when junior Rylan Oberg made two free throws at 15:50. Oberg led the Norskies with 16 points.

The Golden Beavers, who began the game slow, woke up from their slumber when senior Bella Oestreicher drained a 3-pointer to begin a 13-0 run that put Beaver Dam up 43-34 with 9:33 left. Oestreicher finished with six points, all from beyond the arc during the run.

The Norskies never went away quietly, and in the last 2:48 got two baskets from senior Jaelyn Derlein and two free throws by Jada Kelliher to cut the deficit down to 49-46.

The Norskies got a couple shots off in the final 15 seconds, including the one by Kelliher, but they didn’t go through because of the tough defense by Beaver Dam.

“We gave it a great effort,” Schwenn said.