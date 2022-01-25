Defense carries Reedsburg girls basketball's fast-paced victory over Oregon

OREGON — The high-scoring Reedsburg girls basketball team wasn’t exactly in the zone offensively Tuesday night.
The unbeaten Beavers don’t need to be when they’re playing defense and rebounding the way they were at Oregon High School. The top-ranked team in Division 2 turned frequent turnovers and offensive rebounds into a 74-38 Badger West Conference win over the host Panthers.
“The defensive part of our game is pretty underrated,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said of the Beavers, who were held to three 3-pointers but made 23 shots inside the arc and connected on 19 of 23 free throw attempts. “We have good positioning and we have really gritty players that take pride in defense and rebounding. Offensively, we’re going to put points on the board, but it’s going to come down to stopping people as we moved forward.”
Reedsburg (18-0, 10-0 Badger North), which entered the day scoring 75.1 points per game, battled to reach their season averages against an Oregon (10-8, 7-4) team that came out aggressive. Both teams pressed in the opening minutes, leading to a pair of sped-up offenses and just 10 total points over the first 7 minutes.
“That’s our philosophy. No matter who we play, we want to work on our full-court pressure and our half-court pressure,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “We did a good job right away, and then their experience, the speed of the game, and their physicality got to us. They’re unrelenting. Any mistake we made was magnified because they can go the other way and put the ball in the basket.”
Reedsburg’s all-time leading scorer also got it going. Senior forward Mahra Wieman, who scored 20 of her game-high 25 points in the first half, grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds on a possession that ended with her making a free throw to give the Beavers an 8-3 lead with 12:24 to go in the first half.
The UW-Oshkosh commit added a pair of jumpers, while Oregon sophomore point guard Sam Schmitt scored five quick points to keep the Panthers within 12-8.
“She’s our leader out there facilitating things and she also has the responsibility of putting the ball in the basket,” Wamsley said of Schmitt, who scored a game-high 10 points while Delaney Nyenhuis added eight points. “Sam’s a strong kid, she works her butt off, and I think she’s going to use tonight as a way to get better.”
But a veteran Reedsburg team, which returned everyone from last year’s team that suffered a 68-56 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, kept coming. After a Schmitt 3-pointer pulled the Panthers within 12-8 with 11:07 remaining, Oregon was held scoreless for the next five minutes.
Reedsburg attacked the basket during that stretch, going on an 18-0 run capped by a Trenna Cherney layup that extended the lead to 30-8.
“It was just a matter of time, really,” Simon said. “We were getting the shots we wanted. They didn’t drop early, but we kept attacking the rim and went on some runs.”
Oregon’s Katelyn Studebaker ended the run, getting behind the Beavers’ press for a layup with 6:07 remaining. But the tired Panthers were baited into a number of turnovers that ended in Reedsburg fastbreaks, helping Reedsburg take a 47-18 lead into halftime.
The Beavers, who haven’t scored less than 70 points since a 56-31 win over Sauk Prairie on Dec. 14, took the pressure off a bit in a second half that was partially played with a running clock due to the lopsided score.
Wieman’s 25 points were backed up by 15 from senior Trenna Cherney, 14 from sophomore Sydney Cherney, and 12 from senior McKenzie Bestor.
Reedsburg will look to take a commanding lead atop the Badger West when it hosts second-place Madison Edgewood (12-5, 8-2) on Saturday.
“It’s just a competitive bunch in our program,” Simon said. “They’re focused on winning the day and they’re competitive people. I don’t think complacency is going to set in with this group. They’re hungry and they’ve got a lot of big goals in mind. We’re going to keep after it in practice and keep pushing them as best we can. There’s something inside this group that’s really special.”
The Panthers, who came in averaging 66.9 points per game in wins and 42.7 points per game in losses, will look to end a two-game losing streak when they host McFarland (11-5) on Saturday.
“I liked our effort tonight,” Wamsley said. “We just have to grow from this and understand it’s going to get better. That’s a really great team and we have a lot of respect for Reedsburg. We knew what we were getting into. Hopefully we can improve from it and continue to grow.”