Debate rages over Division 2 girls basketball state tourney seeding between Reedsburg, Notre Dame

Menomonie girls basketball coach Storm Harmon joined Sunday’s WIAA Division 2 state seeding meeting knowing exactly where his team stood.

He expected the Mustangs, making their first state appearance, to receive the fourth seed. But he believed the top seed caught others by surprise.

It wasn’t undefeated and top-ranked Reedsburg, No. 1 in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll — which is first released at the beginning of January — and for the entire regular season in the WisSports.net coaches poll.

The Badger West Conference champion Beavers received the second seed.

Defending state champion Green Bay Notre Dame, ranked second in the two polls, received the top seed when the computer determined the division’s four seeds.

“First time, obviously, being part of something like that, and I know it’s new this year with the computer rankings and stuff that are seeding it,” said Harmon, adding the four coaches in the state tournament didn’t have a vote. “We knew we would be the four (seed).

“I think the other coaches maybe were shocked a little bit that Reedsburg didn’t get the one. But at the end of the day, the other three teams also were good teams. … You are going to play a good team no matter what the ranking was going to be. But I think there were some people in the room who were caught a little off-guard about it.”

Notre Dame (27-1) will meet fourth-seeded Menomonie (25-3) in a Division 2 state semifinal at 1:35 p.m. Friday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Second-seeded Reedsburg (28-0), state runner-up last year, will face third-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) in the second semifinal Friday afternoon.

Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said she believed her team’s seeding was correct and she wasn’t surprised.

“Not really, I thought it was deserving,” she said. “I thought our schedule warranted a one seed. While they were undefeated, I just think our strength of schedule earned that for us.”

The Fox River Classic Conference champion Tritons defeated state tournament qualifiers Pewaukee, Waupun, Wales Kettle Moraine and De Pere; topped highly ranked Hortonville; and advanced to state with a 53-44 victory over Beaver Dam in the sectional final. Notre Dame’s only loss was to Appleton East, another state qualifier, in its second game of the year.

Reedsburg coach Mark Simon previously had said he favored the computer seeding of the tournament.

When asked whether he thought Notre Dame or his team would get the top seed, Simon said: “I think that’s up for a lot of debate, with the new computerized system. We did everything in our power, to what we could control throughout the year to go 28-0 and beat really good teams along the way.

“We controlled everything we had to control to potentially get a one seed. It didn’t work out. We move on. Pewaukee is a really tough opponent. They have played some great teams. They come from a great league (Woodland West), they have great size, they have great scoring punch, they execute really well.

“It’s an interesting matchup. Pewaukee is a heck of a team. So, to get them in Round 1 is tough. But you have to beat teams like this if you want to win a state title. So, this is the first step.”

Simon believed his team played a challenging schedule.

“We sit currently at 28-0, and it’s hard to do,” Simon said. “Not many teams go 28-0 prior to the state tournament. So, it’s been a great accomplishment for our team. We played a tough schedule, teams like Germantown, Beaver Dam, Waunakee, DeForest, to name a few.

“(We) beat a lot of really good teams along the way. It’s been a great journey with this group. They have played really good basketball and I feel our schedule will help us as we get to the state tournament.”

The Division 2 championship game is 6:35 p.m. Saturday and Notre Dame and Reedsburg could be on another collision course for the title.

Notre Dame defeated Reedsburg 68-56 in last year’s Division 2 championship Feb. 27 at the La Crosse Center — when the tournament semifinals and final were played the same day in a one-off format because of COVID-19 pandemic factors. It was Notre Dame’s fourth state title.

This season, the girls and boys tournaments were seeded by a computer formula.

Once the four sectional winners were determined, the four seeds in each of the five divisions at the state tournament also were determined by the computer. In the past, coaches’ meetings were held to figure out seeds for the playoffs, prior to the state tournament coaches deciding on the state seedings.

Pewaukee coach Jim Reuter, whose team was ranked fourth by the coaches and sixth by AP at the end of the regular season, said he didn’t realize until Saturday the computer was being used Sunday.

But, rather than its seeding, he said his team was focused on how happy it was to be at state: Pewaukee qualified for its second state tournament, but is scheduled to experience it for the first time. The Pirates advanced in 2020, but didn’t get to play because the tournament was apruptly canceled after the first day — a day that features the Divisions 3 and 4 semifinals — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuter said playing the Beavers will be a challenge.

“They are 28-0,” he said. “That doesn’t happen by accident. There is a reason for that. When I see them play, they seem to play fearlessly. They have a great motor out there. There is intensity, a lot of tenacity.”

