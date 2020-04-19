COVID-19 pandemic, knee injury create memories Lake Mills' Julianna Wagner never could have imagined

After the four first-day games were played, the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament late that night due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As hard as all of these girls have worked, we wanted them to have the opportunity to play — to get to show the work they put in,” said Jeff Wagner, Julianna’s father. “Obviously, it was a little bittersweet for our family. It was really difficult; you never want to see your child in pain or see their dream of doing something cut short.”

Lake Mills was the only area team that played in the tournament; Oregon, Beaver Dam and Middleton didn’t get to play their respective games March 13.

Staying at home

A month later, Wagner is at home, like the rest of us due to Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

She said she had surgery to repair a torn ACL and to shave a torn piece of meniscus in her left knee April 9 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Wagner, who also plays soccer and tennis, said her recovery time is expected to be nine months. This spring’s soccer season hadn’t begun due to the coronavirus pandemic and she will be sidelined during tennis in the fall.