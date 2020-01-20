Coach Tim Chase begins medical leave from top-ranked Beaver Dam girls basketball team

Chase won’t be on the bench when the Badger North Conference-leading Golden Beavers (12-2) travel to Portage on Thursday night or when they meet La Crosse Aquinas on Saturday in Wisconsin Dells. Aquinas is Division 4’s top-ranked team this season and the two-time defending Division 4 state champion.

“Those are two great teams playing on Saturday,” he said. “That will be a tough one for me to be gone.”

Chase said his timetable to return is uncertain. He said he hopes he will be cleared medically to coach by the time postseason arrives, but that depends on his recovery and what his doctors decide.

“The prognosis long term is really good,” he said. “After going to UW and meeting with the doctors, I’m not expecting any long-term effects.”

He had hoped to have the surgery after the season, but was told by doctors the surgery couldn’t wait that long.

Chase hadn’t been feeling well and had a low energy level in mid-December when he went to an emergency room. After a series of tests, he received the diagnosis of colon cancer last week at UW Hospital. He said he wasn’t totally shocked by the test results.

“I knew something wasn’t right,” Chase said.