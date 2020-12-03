Capitol South girls basketball preview: Anna Lutz, Laura Nickel lead Marshall on another journey

2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Marshall: 10-0, 21-5
Belleville: 5-5, 14-10
New Glarus: 5-5, 13-11
Cambridge: 5-5, 13-13
Wisconsin Heights: 4-6, 9-14
Waterloo: 1-9, 12-12
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Anna Lutz, sr., Marshall (Player of the Year); Laura Nickel, sr., Marshall; Jaylynn Benson, sr., New Glarus; Mayah Holzhueter, jr., Cambridge.
Second team: Callie Smith, jr., Belleville; Mya Andrews, sr., Marshall; Ava Foley, jr., Belleville.
Honorable mention: Abby Ward, jr., Marshall; Julia Asik, so., Waterloo; Brooke Mosher, sr., Waterloo; Skyler Powers, sr., Waterloo.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Marshall; 2, Belleville; 3, New Glarus.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULE PREVIEWS
Belleville Wildcats
Coach: Tony Pharo, second year (14-10).
Season status: The Capitol South is moving forward with winter seasons. Belleville opened against Shullsburg on Nov. 24.
Returning starters: Callie Smith, 6-0, jr., F (11.5 rpg); Ava Foley, 5-7, jr., G (12.2 ppg)
Other returnees: Mickey Stampfl, 5-8, jr., G; Shylah Leitz, 5-3, sr., G; Kylie Herring, 5-8, sr., F; Jenna Banfield, 5-7, sr., F; Kenna Edge, 5-7, jr., G; Madi Winterburn, 5-10, jr., F; Alyssa Caskey, 5-9, jr., F; Lainey Winkers, 5-7, so., G; Ismara Gomez, 5-6, jr., F; Karena Simmons, 5-7, jr., F.
Key fact: Coach Tony Pharo welcomes back Belleville's top scorer, top rebounder, assist leader, and steals leader from last year, in a deep crew of 10 varsity letterwinners.
The lowdown: Belleville brings back its leading scorer in Callie Smith, top rebounder in Ava Floey and leading assists- and steals-per game leader in Mickey Stampfl. Foley and Smith made the all-conference second team, and Stampfl was named the Most Improved Player for the league runner-up. After a second-place finish in the conference a season ago, the Wildcats will look to repeat and build on the success. They expect to compete at the top of the conference along with favorite Marshall and New Glarus.
Cambridge Blue Jays
Coach: Kelly Cunningham, third year (20-30).
Season status: The Capitol South conference is moving forward with winter seasons. Cambridge opened its season Nov. 24 against Lakeside Lutheran.
Returning starters: Mayah Holzhueter, 5-10, jr., F (12.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.2 apg); Taylor Stenklyft, 5-6, jr., G (5.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.1 apg).
Other returnees: Kate Downing, 5-5, jr., G (0.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.5 apg); Kayla Roidt, 5-9, so., F (2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Maggie Schmude, 5-3, jr., G (0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg).
Key fact: The Blue Jays had two players transfer to closer schools and have some players who opted not to play due to COVID-19.
The lowdown: The Blue Jays will field a young team, with no seniors in the lineup. Junior forward Mayah Holzhueter will be the leader of the team. She was the leading scorer and rebounder a season ago and was named to the all-conference first team. Cunningham calls the team “really young,” but praises the way the team works together and the way veterans have been helping the younger players bring along their development.
Marshall Cardinals
Coach: Doug Pickarts, second year at Marshall (21-5), 31st year overall (473-273).
Season status: The Nov. 18 Public Health Madison & Dane County order shut down practices, including small-group practices, but Marshall’s school board voted to move forward with winter sports at a meeting Nov. 23. That decision likely will mean an all-road schedule and practices at a site outside the county.
Returning starters: Anna Lutz, 6-1, sr., P (23.0 ppg, 9.4 rpg); Laura Nickel, 6-0, sr., P (15.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg); Mya Andrews, 5-10, sr., PG (6.3 ppg, 4.2 apg), Abby Ward, 5-10, jr., W (7.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
Other key players: Skyla Michalak, 5-5, sr., G; Grace Hellenbrand, 5-5, so., G (0.4 ppg, 0.2 rpg).
Key fact: Marshall’s enrollment drops the Cardinals one level, to Division 4, in this year’s WIAA tournament. However, the Cardinals are in the same sectional as four-time state qualifier and two-time champ La Crosse Aquinas. The Cardinals won Division 3 titles in 2018 and 2019.
The lowdown: It’s a dream for a school of any size to have two bigs bound for NCAA Division I futures, which is a luxury the Cardinals will enjoy for one more year with Anna Lutz (UW-Milwaukee) and Laura Nickel (Northern Illinois). So the inside is more than covered, and it’s up to coach Doug Pickarts to develop a perimeter game from a number of qualified contenders, and to improve the consistency of the defensive play. With all that, there’s no telling how far the Cardinals can go this winter.
New Glarus Glarner Knights
Coach: Kevin Parman, first year (0-0).
Season status: New Glarus is planning to compete in girls basketball.
Returning starters: Jaylynn Benson, 5-7, sr., G (17.7 ppg); Dylan Noll, 5-9, sr. (9.6 ppg), Shealyn Klosterman-Havens, 5-2, sr., G (6 ppg).
Other returnees: Ellie Eichelkraut, 5-9, so., W (6.0 ppg); Emma Marty, 5-10, jr., F (4.9 ppg).
Key fact: Senior Jaylynn Benson went over the 1,000-point career mark in the Glarner Knights’ first game this season.
The lowdown: Three starters and three other key returnees give New Glarus a solid starting lineup, as Kevin Parman takes over for Kim Burton as head coach. The Glarner Knights will be led by seniors Jaylynn Benson, Shealyn Klosterman-Havens and Dylan Noll. Ellie Eichelkraut and Emma Marty return after seeing playing time last year, and Paige Johnson (5-8, jr., G), Libby Maclean (5-10, jr., F), Morgan Thompson (5-7, jr., G) and Peyton Yaun (5-7, jr., G) are expected to contribute.
Waterloo Pirates
Coach: Gabe Haberkorn, 10th year at Waterloo (57-154).
Season status: Waterloo is planning to compete in girls basketball.
Returning starters: Skyler Powers, 5-10, sr., F (12.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.2 apg); Julia Asik, 5-9, so., F (11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 apg); Ava Jaehnke, 5-5, so., G (2.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.8 apg); Sophia Schneider, 6-0, so., F (10.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg).
Other returnees: Joslyn Wolff, 6-0, sr., F (6.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, .6 apg);
Key fact: The Pirates bring back four members of their starting five. Brooke Mosher, a starter a season ago, is opting to focus on volleyball as she prepares to play at the next level for Illinois.
The lowdown: Despite finishing last in the conference with a 1-9 record, coach Gabe Haberkorn believes this year’s team can compete for an upper-division finish in the standings this season. After starting three freshmen last year, the Pirates return their core of players and now have one of the most experienced lineups in the conference. Skyler Powers, Julia Asik and Sophia Schnieder “lead a group of girls that have no problem shooting from the cheap seats,” Haberkorn said, adding that “Joslyn Wolff on the inside could give Waterloo an edge on some teams this year.” The team has a goal of becoming the first Waterloo team to win a WIAA regional title.
Wisconsin Heights Vanguards
Coach: Bill Sullivan, fourth year (24-43).
Season status: Wisconsin Heights, in Dane County, follows Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines for basketball. The team would have to travel outside the county for games, but it cannot currently practice or play.
Returning starters: Hanna King, 5-8, sr., F (6.9 ppg).
Other returnees: Sydney Duhr, 5-8, sr., F (5.8 ppg); Daryn Schaefer, 5-7, jr., G (5 ppg).
Key fact: King is the Vanguards’ leader on the floor. She can play multiple spots. Duhr, a post player, is a good rebounder. Schaefer also can play multiple positions.
The lowdown: Coach Bill Sullivan hopes the team can play part of its season, but it currently can’t practice or play. “We should be competitive in the conference,” Sullivan said. “We have a good core that is athletic.” The Vanguards must replace five seniors from last year and will hope to fill the leadership void.
Compiled by -- Art Kabelowsky, Eliot Clough, Raul Vazquez, Jon Masson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!