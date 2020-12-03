Capitol South girls basketball preview: Anna Lutz, Laura Nickel lead Marshall on another journey

The lowdown: Despite finishing last in the conference with a 1-9 record, coach Gabe Haberkorn believes this year’s team can compete for an upper-division finish in the standings this season. After starting three freshmen last year, the Pirates return their core of players and now have one of the most experienced lineups in the conference. Skyler Powers, Julia Asik and Sophia Schnieder “lead a group of girls that have no problem shooting from the cheap seats,” Haberkorn said, adding that “Joslyn Wolff on the inside could give Waterloo an edge on some teams this year.” The team has a goal of becoming the first Waterloo team to win a WIAA regional title.