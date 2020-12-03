Capitol North girls basketball preview: Lake Mills still the most loaded team in a loaded league

Lake Mills L-Cats

The lowdown: Last year’s senior-less team earned a repeat Capitol North title and marched to the school’s first-ever WIAA Division 3 state tournament berth — only to have to play in front of a severely limited crowd during a 62-54 loss to Wrightstown that was the last day of play before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to halt the state tournament on Thursday, March 12. Scoring leader Julianna Wagner suffered a knee injury during that game, and is expected to miss some early season action as she completes her rehabilitation training. Coach Brandon Siska said every team in the league was young last year and has improved, but that definitely includes his own. Siska expects some shakiness early on, before Wagner is able to return at full strength. “If we are healthy and take nothing for granted, we can compete for a state title this year,” Siska said. “I am excited to see this special group of seniors showcase their talent and hard work.”