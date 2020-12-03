Capitol North girls basketball preview: Lake Mills still the most loaded team in a loaded league

2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Lake Mills: 9-1, 24-3
Lodi: 7-3, 14-10
Watertown Luther Prep: 7-3, 17-7
Lakeside Lutheran: 5-5, 13-11
Poynette: 2-8, 10-15
Columbus: 0-10, 7-17
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Julianna Wagner, sr., Lake Mills (Player of the Year); Grace Schmidt, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi; Vivian Guerrero, sr., Lake Mills; Jaden Kolinski, sr., Lodi.
Second team: Taylor Roughen, sr., Lake Mills; Lauren Paulsen, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Jade Pitta, sr., Lake Mills; Jordan Link, sr., Columbus.
Honorable mention: Megan Reddeman, sr., Poynette; Dylann Harrington, jr., Lodi; Mia Murray, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Jalynn Morter, sr., Poynette; Morgan Slonaker, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Lake Mills; 2, Lodi; 3, Lakeside Lutheran.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULE PREVIEWS
Columbus Cardinals
Coach: Jeff Schweitzer, 31st year (537-168); first year in his current stint as head coach.
Season status: Columbus had approval to open practice and regular-season play on schedule, Columbus won its opener over Fort Atkinson 58-46.
Returning starters: Molly Kahl, 5-8, sr., F (4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 apg); Jordan Link, 5-8, sr., G (9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 apg); Ashley Olson, 5-4, sr., G (3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 apg); Abbi Olson, 5-5, sr., G (3.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, .5 apg).
Other returnees: Amy Theilen, 5-11, so., F (4.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, .9 apg); Grace Kahl, 5-6, so., G (2.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.2 apg); Alise Hayes, 5-8, so., F (.4 ppg, .7 rpg); Mikenna Boettcher, 5-4, so., G (5.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg); Emma Paulson, 5-5, jr., G (4.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.1 apg); Jaiden Dornaus, 5-7, so., G (3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.3 apg).
Key fact: Schweitzer returns to the program, replacing Tim Dworak, who went 71-120 in eight seasons. Back then, Dworak replaced Schweitzer when he retired after 30-plus years as the Columbus coach.
The lowdown: Columbus went 0-10 in conference play a season ago but will hope to build on last year’s lessons, with 10 experienced players returning — including four starters. Seniors Molly Kahl, Jordan Link, Ashley Olson and Abbi Olson can “provide good leadership and use their athleticism on both ends of the floor,” coach Jeff Schweitzer said. After a winless run through the conference last year, Schweitzer hopes this year’s team can “climb to the middle of the conference” and is “a young team with potential.”
Lake Mills L-Cats
Coach: Brandon Siska, fourth year at Lake Mills (46-26).
Season status: The L-Cats have begun practices and opened the season at home with a win over Whitewater on Nov. 24.
Returning starters: Julianna Wagner, 5-5, sr., PG (13.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.0 spg), Taylor Roughen, 5-6, sr., G (11.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.3 spg), Hannah Lamke, 5-7, sr., F (6.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.0 ppg), Vivian Guerrero, 6-1, sr., C (11.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.3 apg), Jade Pitta, 5-8, sr., F (10.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.5 spg).
Other returnees: Brooke Fair, 5-4, sr., G (0.1 ppg); Makena Vesperman, 5-10, sr., F/C (1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg); Ava Wollin, 5-6, sr., G (3.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg).
Key facts: The players on this year’s roster have combined for a total of 298 career varsity starts. … McClain Mahone, an all-Capitol North honorable-mention pick last year, has transferred to Madison Memorial.
The lowdown: Last year’s senior-less team earned a repeat Capitol North title and marched to the school’s first-ever WIAA Division 3 state tournament berth — only to have to play in front of a severely limited crowd during a 62-54 loss to Wrightstown that was the last day of play before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to halt the state tournament on Thursday, March 12. Scoring leader Julianna Wagner suffered a knee injury during that game, and is expected to miss some early season action as she completes her rehabilitation training. Coach Brandon Siska said every team in the league was young last year and has improved, but that definitely includes his own. Siska expects some shakiness early on, before Wagner is able to return at full strength. “If we are healthy and take nothing for granted, we can compete for a state title this year,” Siska said. “I am excited to see this special group of seniors showcase their talent and hard work.”
Lakeside Lutheran Warriors
Coach: Andy Asmus, first year at Lakeside, 26th overall.
Season status: The Warriors have begun practices and saw their first competition Nov. 24, facing Cambridge.
Returning starters: Mia Murray, 5-6, sr., G (8.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.7 apg); Olyvia Uecker, 5-3, sr., G (4.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.5 apg); Morgan Slonaker, 5-7, sr., G (4.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.5 apg).
Other returnees: Kaylee Raymond 5-7, sr., G/F (3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg); Maya Heckmann 5-4, sr., G, (3.7 ppg); Lily Schuetz 5-9, jr., F (5 ppg, 3.7 rpg,); Julia Neuberger 6-2, sr., F (3.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
Key fact: Returning 10 letter-winners from last season, the Warriors have 33. 6 points of their 50.4 points per game returning on this season’s squad.
The lowdown: After finishing with an 13-11 record last season and having a large portion of its roster returning, first year coach Andy Asmus says his team is ready to battle. “I believe that this team has the ability to compete with the best teams in the conference,” he said. “In order to achieve our best, we must be better in our half-court defense, team rebounding, and improve our physicality.” Balanced offensive play will be a feature of the attack, though it would help the Warriors’ chances if one or more double-digit scorers emerged from the bunch.
Lodi Blue Devils
Coach: Michelle Puls, ninth year (112-87).
Season status: Lodi started winter sports practices on schedule and plans to begin competition at Sauk Prairie on Dec. 7, according to athletic director Sue Meffert.
Returning starters: Jaden Kolinski, 5-10, sr., G (16.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.8 spg); Lauryn Milne, 5-11, sr., G (18.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 spg); Dylann Harrington (5-8, jr., F, 7.2 ppg); Taylor Ripp, 5-9, sr., F, (5.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
Other returnees: Paige Walzer, 5-10, sr. (2.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Clair Kerr, 5-6, sr., G (1.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Ella Puls, 5-10, jr. (2.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
Key fact: Lodi was the only Capitol North team to beat conference champion and eventual WIAA Division 3 state semifinalist Lake Mills last season.
The lowdown: Coach Michelle Puls has a loaded lineup with four starters, including two first-team all-confernece picks in UW-Oshkosh recruiut Jaden Kolinski and Lauryn Milne, who combined for 34.4 points per game last year. Along with Dylann Harrington and Taylor Ripp, the returning starters provided 47.1 of Lodi’s 54.7 points per game last year.
Poynette Pumas
Coach: Tom Mackey, first year at Poynette, 12th year overall.
Season status: Poynette planned to start winter sports practices on schedule. But activities were put on hold indefinitely on Nov. 24, when Poynette’s schools switched to virtual learning. Poynette won’t be able to practice until Monday, Dec. 7, at the earliest.
Returning starters: Megan Reddeman, 5-9, sr. F, (9.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Jalynn Morter, 5-4, sr., G (7.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Jessica Bruchs, 5-9, sr., G (7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg), Katelyn Chadwick, 5-9, sr., G (5.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
Other returnees: Sydney Small, 5-7, sr., F (1.4 ppg); Josie Wakefield, 5-7, sr., G (1.9 ppg); Olivia Ripp, 5-4, jr., G (1.5 ppg); Liv Radewan, 5-2, jr., PG (3.2 ppg); Grace Berner, 5-9, jr., F (4.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Hadley Walters, 5-7, jr., G (3.1 ppg).
Key fact: Mackey is Poynette’s fourth coach in as many years. He most recently led the girls program at Green Bay West.
The lowdown: The Poynette program has been in transition for some time, but Tom Mackey comes in as coach with a chance to put four returning starters and six experienced bench players to good use. The four starters combined for more than 29 points per game last year. Depth and overall team speed will be the Pumas’ strong points, but the team has no returning players who stand taller than 5-9.
Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix
Coach: Mark Schroeder, third year (29-18).
Season status: The Phoenix are moving forward with their season. But due to Capitol Conference guidelines limiting spectator attendance, Luther Prep has withdrarwn from the Capitol North for this season. The Phoenix will still play other Capitol North teams, but they will be non-league games.
Returning starters: Grace Schmidt, 6-1, jr., F (23.4 ppg, 14.4 rpg, 2.8 apg); Lauren Paulsen, 5-11, sr., G (12.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 52 blocks); Grace Kieselhorst, 5-9, jr., PG (4.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
Other returnees: Taylor Zellmer, 5-11, jr., F (2.1 ppg).
Key fact: Junior Grace Schmidt earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State honorable mention last season. The NCAA Division I prospect ranked ninth in the state in individual scoring last season and had five 30-point games.
The lowdown: Coach Mark Schroeder has a wealth of returning talent, with three returning starters whoc combined for more than 40 of the team’s 60.6 points per game last year. Grace Kieselhorst will switch positions to play point guard this year. Her sister, Anna Kieselhorst, a 5-4 guard, will be out until January due to a broken collarbone. Audrey deBoer, a 5-4 sophomore, will be the other starting guard after leading the junior varsity in scoring last year.
