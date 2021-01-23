Black Hawk tops Waunakee for 67th consecutive girls basketball victory

SOUTH WAYNE — Black Hawk senior point guard Bailey Butler entered Saturday’s girls basketball game against Waunakee as the state’s leader in scoring and assists for Division 5’s top-ranked team.
And the UW-Green Bay commit was eager to see how undefeated Black Hawk, No. 1 in the smallest division in The Associated Press state poll, would fare against a Division 1 school.
The 5-foot-8 Butler, displaying a top-flight all-around game and receiving ample support from her teammates, scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the first half when Black Hawk seized a 13-point halftime lead en route to a 62-47 non-conference victory.
“It was a little nerve-racking at the beginning because we knew they were a bigger school,” said Butler, who entered the game averaging 30.6 points, 9.0 assists, 8.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 6.9 steals per contest. “We knew they had bigger players. Our posts did a phenomenal job getting in there and playing them straight up and playing great defense. I knew they were a really good help-defense team, so I just looked for my shooters.”
Senior guard Kailee Meeker made four 3-pointers and led short-handed Waunakee (2-3) with 20 points, including 15 in the second half. Ashley Sawicki, a 6-2 junior forward, added 14 points.
“Bailey Butler is a heck of a player,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said. “She probably will be Miss Basketball this year. She's averaging 30 a game and almost 10 assists a game. Obviously, our defense had to focus around her. You have to give credit to the other kids on their team. They stepped up and made big shots.”
Black Hawk (13-0) won its 67th consecutive game (including postseason), a streak which began at the start of the team’s 2018-19 championship season.
The streak is the longest active streak for state girls basketball and matched Barneveld (1998-2000) for the fifth longest in state girls basketball history, according to WisSports.net. The longest streak is 92 games by Milwaukee Pius XI (1988-91).
Black Hawk also won its 97th consecutive regular-season game. Its last regular-season loss was Feb. 15, 2016, at New Glarus, according to WisSports.net.
“Bailey’s production has been pretty high, just doing what she needs to do to help us win,” said Black Hawk coach Mike Flanagan, who notched coaching victory No. 301 after reaching the 300 milestone Thursday against Monticello. “When we are able to distribute the ball and when teams give — as we’ve seen all season — her a lot of attention, it’s important that other kids step up and are ready to make plays.”
Black Hawk, ahead 30-17 at halftime, showed good scoring balance against Waunakee, which Flanagan called the best defensive unit his team has faced this season.
Black Hawk senior forward Makayla Mau had 14 points, senior guard Kaylee Marty added 10 and senior forward Macie Stauffacher totaled nine points on three 3-pointers. Stauffacher made two 3-pointers and Marty hit one during an 11-5 run opening the second half, increasing Black Hawk’s lead to 41-22.
Waunakee, which lists 14 players on its roster, had eight available players.
Kent State commit Elena Maier remains sidelined by a knee injury sustained last summer and leading scorers Lauren Meudt and Lauren Statz weren’t available. Richter said those who couldn’t play were missing for a variety of reasons, which he wasn’t permitted to detail when asked if players were out due to COVID-19 reasons or injuries.
“That’s all our kids have wanted all year is just an opportunity to play,” Richter said. “They know that it is a unique situation and they have embraced it. … They go out and they play hard. The motto is `Every game could be our last game’ because it could.”
Waunakee is playing games outside the county and its socially distanced practices are primarily skill development sessions due to health and gathering orders by Public Health Madison & Dane County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On defense, we guard cones (in practice),” Richter said. “We can simulate being in the right spots at the right times. We have really smart kids who buy into it. They are willing to watch the film to get better, and they play hard.”
Non-conference
BLACK HAWK 62, WAUNAKEE 47
Waunakee 17 30 — 47
Black Hawk 30 32 — 62
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Valk 1 0-0 2, Meeker 7 2-3 20, Bryan 1 3-6 5, K. Saleh 1 1-2 3, A. Saleh 0 0-2 0, Harrison 0 0-0 0, Savola 1 1-2 3, Sawicki 6 2-5 14. Totals 17 9-20 47.
BLACK HAWK — Butler 8 5-9 22, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Wellnitz 2 2-4 6, Baumgartner 0 0-0 0, Marty 2 4-7 10, Stauffacher 3 0-0 9, Mau 6 0-0 14. Totals 21 12-22 62.
3-point goals: W 4 (Meeker 4); BH 8 (Stauffacher 3, Marty 2, Mau 2, Butler 1). Total fouls: W 21; BH 17. Fouled out: Wellnitz, Harrison.