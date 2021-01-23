Black Hawk tops Waunakee for 67th consecutive girls basketball victory

Waunakee, which lists 14 players on its roster, had eight available players.

Kent State commit Elena Maier remains sidelined by a knee injury sustained last summer and leading scorers Lauren Meudt and Lauren Statz weren’t available. Richter said those who couldn’t play were missing for a variety of reasons, which he wasn’t permitted to detail when asked if players were out due to COVID-19 reasons or injuries.

“That’s all our kids have wanted all year is just an opportunity to play,” Richter said. “They know that it is a unique situation and they have embraced it. … They go out and they play hard. The motto is `Every game could be our last game’ because it could.”

Waunakee is playing games outside the county and its socially distanced practices are primarily skill development sessions due to health and gathering orders by Public Health Madison & Dane County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On defense, we guard cones (in practice),” Richter said. “We can simulate being in the right spots at the right times. We have really smart kids who buy into it. They are willing to watch the film to get better, and they play hard.”