Black Hawk beats Marshall for 34th straight girls basketball victory

WATERTOWN — Natalie Leuzinger always wanted to attend the University of Wisconsin.
And the 5-foot-9 Black Hawk senior is eager for that opportunity after committing as a preferred walk-on to the UW women’s basketball team.
“It just feels like home,” Leuzinger said. “My brother and sister went to Edgewood College. So, it seems we are always in Madison on the weekend, whether it’s for shopping, watching a game or visiting my siblings. I always wanted to go to UW-Madison, whether it was for basketball or not. I just love it there.”
Leuzinger made three 3-pointers while scoring 17 of her 23 points in the first half during undefeated Black Hawk’s 74-51 victory over Marshall on Friday night at the Watertown Holiday Shootout.
The non-conference girls basketball game brought together Marshall (5-3), which has won the past two WIAA Division 3 state titles, and defending Division 5 champion Black Hawk (6-0), which now has won 34 consecutive games after finishing 28-0 last year.
Black Hawk used tenacious full-court defensive pressure while Leuzinger, senior Hannah Butler and junior point guard Bailey Butler combined for 60 points. Hannah Butler had a game-high 25 points.
“We just constantly work hard in practice and it definitely shows by how hard we play in the game,” Leuzinger said.
UW-Milwaukee commit Anna Lutz, a 6-1 junior center who entered averaging 23.4 points per game, led Marshall with 17 points. Junior Abby Ward made four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of her points in the first half, while 6-foot junior Laura Nickel had 11 points.
“They had the guards, we had the posts,” Marshall coach Doug Pickarts said. “We didn’t do a great job getting the ball inside. We were trying to run some sets, but for whatever reason, we weren’t executing. It was a situation where we didn’t play the kind of game we are capable of playing. The sky is not falling, but there are some bruised egos right now.”
The Cardinals, ranked fifth in Division 3 by WisSports.net, endured an offseason of change.
Coach Alex Koeller, who guided Marshall to the two championships in his two seasons, stepped down and became an assistant for the Edgewood College women’s basketball team. Pickarts, whose previous stints included DeForest and Barneveld, took over as Marshall’s coach.
Junior point guard Mia Morel, who had combined with classmates Lutz and Nickel to form a terrific trio on the court, transferred to Madison Memorial, second-ranked in Division 1. Lutz and Nickel remained to lead the Cardinals, who have an inexperienced roster playing a tough non-conference schedule.
“There is a lot of pressure on them because of being two-time state champions,” Pickarts said. “I’m not making excuses but we have a lot of kids in new roles.”
Leuzinger led the Warriors, top-ranked in Division 5, to a 42-31 halftime lead.
“She’s a really, really consistent player,” Black Hawk coach Mike Flanagan said. “Her footwork is phenomenal. You look tonight at the number of ways she impacted the game — from a rebounding standpoint, from a scoring standpoint. She can score in the paint, she can score from the perimeter and she’s a really good passer.”
Hannah Butler scored 15 points in the second half when Black Hawk pulled away.
“I told our kids that moments like these don’t happen for schools our size very often,” Flanagan said. “So, we talked about what a credit it is to them and to our program that a team like Marshall would be willing to play a Division 5 school like Black Hawk. I feel like they came up here intent on taking advantage of the opportunity. And in their effort tonight I think that showed.”
Bailey Butler, a UW-Green Bay recruit, added 12 points before leaving the game with 7 minutes, 33 seconds remaining when she was injured after falling during a drive to the basket. Butler injured her knee, but Flanagan said it appeared she was OK after examination.
“Their Big Three are so talented,” Pickarts said. “I don’t think people realize how talented they are, and then Mike does a great job coaching.”
The Warriors, who entered the game averaging 78 points and giving up 30.2, created transition baskets off turnovers with their press while building a 42-28 lead with 1:42 left in the first half.
“It is a tough thing because it is difficult to break initially, but it is really difficult to break when you get tired,” Flanagan said.
Black Hawk 42 32 — 74
Marshall 31 20 — 51
BLACK HAWK — B. Butler 5 0-2 12, H. Butler 9 6-7 25, Leuzinger 9 2-4 23, Marty 0 1-2 1, Huschitt 3 0-0 8, Wellnitz 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 9-15 74.
MARSHALL — Lutz 8 1-1 17, Rateike 2 1-2 6, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 3, Nickel 2 7-7 11, Ward 5 0-1 14. Totals 18 9-11 51.
3-point goals — BH 9 (Leuzinger 3, B. Butler 2, Huschitt 2, H. Butler 1, Wellnitz 1); M 6 (Ward 4, Rateike 1, Hellenbrand 1). Total fouls — BH 15, M 11. Fouled out — Nickel.