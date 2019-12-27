Black Hawk beats Marshall for 34th straight girls basketball victory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“There is a lot of pressure on them because of being two-time state champions,” Pickarts said. “I’m not making excuses but we have a lot of kids in new roles.”

Leuzinger led the Warriors, top-ranked in Division 5, to a 42-31 halftime lead.

“She’s a really, really consistent player,” Black Hawk coach Mike Flanagan said. “Her footwork is phenomenal. You look tonight at the number of ways she impacted the game — from a rebounding standpoint, from a scoring standpoint. She can score in the paint, she can score from the perimeter and she’s a really good passer.”

Hannah Butler scored 15 points in the second half when Black Hawk pulled away.

“I told our kids that moments like these don’t happen for schools our size very often,” Flanagan said. “So, we talked about what a credit it is to them and to our program that a team like Marshall would be willing to play a Division 5 school like Black Hawk. I feel like they came up here intent on taking advantage of the opportunity. And in their effort tonight I think that showed.”