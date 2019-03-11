Mount Horeb girls basketball coach Bill Freidig has resigned, Mount Horeb activities director and associate principal said Kolleen Nesheim said Monday.
Nesheim said Freidig notified the team last Tuesday.
She said the team was saddened to learn of his decision.
“He was a great fit for our school,” she said in an email.
Nesheim will post the job opening next week and anticipates making a hire by mid-April.
Mount Horeb was 6-17 this season, 3-11 in the Badger North Conference. Mount Horeb, the 10th seed, lost to seventh-seeded McFarland 47-35 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Freidig was named girls basketball coach at Mount Horeb in October, 2016.
Freidig previously was a head basketball coach for the Belleville boys and girls and was an assistant in Oregon, Nesheim said at the time of the hiring. He played college basketball at UW-Platteville when Bo Ryan was the coach there, Nesheim said.