Big Eight girls basketball preview: COVID-19 has slowed the season, but coaches, players await their chance

The lowdown: This year’s team will be the youngest Angie Murphy has coached but she also says they are the “most competitive bunch of players I have had since my state championship team in 2016.” Leading the way for Verona will be sophomores Megan Murphy, who led the conference in 3-point baskets and earned second-team all conference honors, and Paige Lambe who was named honorable mention for the all-conference teams. “Although we are young, this team competes hard, takes no plays off and plays together,” Murphy said. “I would put us in the mix in the top of the conference with the ability to beat any team on any given night, but our youth will still be an issue at times.” Lambe is receiving Division I interest, Murphy said.