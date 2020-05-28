Beaver Dam's Tim Chase stays upbeat about his health, disappointed about premature end to season

“It is such a different feeling,” Chase said. “You have this feeling when you have lost. `You wish you had done this or you wish you had done that.’ Or when you win, you just feel great about it. But this? It’s like, what happened? … You feel bad for the kids. You just wanted to create one more weekend of memories for the season.”

Due to the unusual circumstances, the WIAA sent each qualifying team a trophy.

Chase said he understood the decision to stop the tournament, but also knew how disappointed his team and all the other teams were.

“It was really hard on the girls,” he said. “They had something to prove.”

The coronavirus outbreak eventually caused the state’s schools to be closed and the WIAA to cancel spring sports season competitions and state tournaments.

Chase has taught his mathematics classes online and in virtual settings this spring. He waits to see what school and sports will look like in the 2020-21 school year. He has regained weight lost during his illness earlier this year.

The Beavers should have another strong girls basketball team next season. Senior Jada Donaldson, a tenacious defender moves on to UW-Milwaukee, but the heavily recruited Wilke and guard Natalie Jens lead the returners.