Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens makes college decision for women's basketball

Beaver Dam’s Natalie Jens announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that she has orally committed to Minnesota State University-Moorhead for women’s basketball.
Jens, a 5-foot-7 guard, will be a senior in the fall.
Jens was a first-team all-conference selection for girls basketball in the Badger North for the league champion Golden Beavers this past winter.
She was a second-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area girls basketball team.
Jens was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state team.
She averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior.
Beaver Dam advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament but didn’t get to play its semifinal because the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beaver Dam had won the previous three state titles.
Jens tweeted: “I’m super excited to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Minnesota State University Moorhead! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for getting me where I am and always supporting me! So excited to be joining the DRAGON FAMILY!”
Minnesota-Moorhead is an NCAA Division II program.
Jens and Maty Wilke, who also will be a senior in the fall, return for the Beavers in 2020-21.
