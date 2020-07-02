You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens makes college decision for women's basketball
Beaver Dam’s Natalie Jens announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that she has orally committed to Minnesota State University-Moorhead for women’s basketball.

Jens, a 5-foot-7 guard, will be a senior in the fall.

Jens was a first-team all-conference selection for girls basketball in the Badger North for the league champion Golden Beavers this past winter.

She was a second-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area girls basketball team.

Jens was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state team.

She averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior. 

Beaver Dam advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament but didn’t get to play its semifinal because the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beaver Dam had won the previous three state titles.

Jens tweeted: “I’m super excited to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Minnesota State University Moorhead! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for getting me where I am and always supporting me! So excited to be joining the DRAGON FAMILY!”

Minnesota-Moorhead is an NCAA Division II program. 

Jens and Maty Wilke, who also will be a senior in the fall, return for the Beavers in 2020-21. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

