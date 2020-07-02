Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens makes college decision for women's basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam’s Natalie Jens announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that she has orally committed to Minnesota State University-Moorhead for women’s basketball.

Jens, a 5-foot-7 guard, will be a senior in the fall.

Jens was a first-team all-conference selection for girls basketball in the Badger North for the league champion Golden Beavers this past winter.

She was a second-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area girls basketball team.

Jens was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state team.

She averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior.

Beaver Dam advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament but didn’t get to play its semifinal because the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beaver Dam had won the previous three state titles.