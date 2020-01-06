Beaver Dam stands atop Division 2, Madison Memorial second in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the first Associated Press poll, which was released Monday night.
DeForest was fourth and Monona Grove ninth in Division 2.
Beaver Dam, the three-time defending state champion in Division 2, plays host to DeForest on Tuesday night. Beaver Dam and DeForest are the leaders in the Badger North Conference race.
Undefeated Madison Memorial was ranked second in Division 1. Middleton was fifth and Sun Prairie ninth.
Defending state champion Bay Port was top-ranked in Division 1, just four points ahead of Madison Memorial in the poll. Bay Port recently lost standout Emma Nagel to a knee injury.
Lake Mills was ranked third in Division 3. Two-time defending state champion Marshall was tied with Prescott for sixth and Madison Edgewood stood 10th in Division 3.
Undefeated Platteville was No. 1 in Division 3.
Two-time defending champion La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1 in Division 4.
Among area schools, New Glarus received honorable-mention recognition.
Also, Cuba City was sixth.
In Division 5, defending champion and undefeated Black Hawk was No. 1.
Also, Fall River was fifth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
School*W-L*Pts
1, Bay Port (5)*9-0*86
2, Madison Memorial (4)*10-0*82
3, Appleton East*10-1*69
4, Germantown*7-1*60
5, Middleton*10-1*50
6, Mukwonago*9-1*47
7, Kimberly*9-2*37
8, Milw. Divine Savior*7-2*24
9, Sun Prairie*7-2*17
10, Wales Kettle Moraine*8-2*10
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 8, Brookfield Central 3, Oconomowoc 1, West Bend West 1.
DIVISION 2
School*W-L*Pts
1, Beaver Dam (8)*9-2*89
2, Hortonville (1)*11-1*80
3, Pewaukee*10-2*66
4, DeForest*9-1*54
5, Green Bay Notre Dame*7-2*50
6, Onalaska*7-2*37
7, South Milwaukee*9-1*29
8, Slinger*9-2*25
9, Monona Grove*9-2*16
10, Milwaukee Pius XI*7-3*15
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 14, New Richmond 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 5, La Crosse Central 4, West De Pere 2, Hales Corners Whitnall 2.
DIVISION 3
School*W-L*Pts
1, Platteville (7)*12-0*88
2, Freedom (1)*8-1*73
3, Lake Mills (1)*11-1*72
4, Wrightstown*7-1*60
5, Kewaunee*7-0*56
6 (tie), Marshall*6-4*29
6 (tie), Prescott*7-0*29
8, Prairie du Chien*8-2*28
9, Arcadia*6-1*18
10, Madison Edgewood*6-4*11
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Appleton Xavier 7, Laconia 5, Watertown Luther Prep 3, Waupun 3, Clinton 2.
DIVISION 4
School*W-L*Pts
1, La Crosse Aquinas (8)*10-1*89
2, Melrose-Mindoro*9-0*78
3, Howards Grove (1)*9-0*70
4, Racine Lutheran*9-0*68
5, Mishicot*8-1*49
6, Cuba City*7-1*41
7, Colfax*8-1*38
8, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth*7-1*20
9, Neillsville*8-1*17
10, Crandon*7-2*16
Others receiving votes: Kenosha St. Joseph 4, Unity 2, Bonduel 2, New Glarus 1.
DIVISION 5
School*W-L*Pts
1, Black Hawk (7)*8-0*87
2, Clear Lake (2)*9-0*82
3, River Ridge*10-1*68
4, Shullsburg*9-1*59
5, Fall River*9-1*56
6, Bangor*7-1*44
7, Wausau Newman*8-2*31
8, Oneida Nation*9-0*24
9, Loyal*7-2*16
10, Randolph*8-2*9
Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 7, Prairie Farm 6, Royall 5, South Shore 1.
-- Art Kabelowsky (poll agate)