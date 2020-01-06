Beaver Dam stands atop Division 2, Madison Memorial second in Division 1 in AP girls basketball poll

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the first Associated Press poll, which was released Monday night.

DeForest was fourth and Monona Grove ninth in Division 2.

Beaver Dam, the three-time defending state champion in Division 2, plays host to DeForest on Tuesday night. Beaver Dam and DeForest are the leaders in the Badger North Conference race.

Undefeated Madison Memorial was ranked second in Division 1. Middleton was fifth and Sun Prairie ninth.

Defending state champion Bay Port was top-ranked in Division 1, just four points ahead of Madison Memorial in the poll. Bay Port recently lost standout Emma Nagel to a knee injury.

Lake Mills was ranked third in Division 3. Two-time defending state champion Marshall was tied with Prescott for sixth and Madison Edgewood stood 10th in Division 3.

Undefeated Platteville was No. 1 in Division 3.

Two-time defending champion La Crosse Aquinas was No. 1 in Division 4.

Among area schools, New Glarus received honorable-mention recognition.

Also, Cuba City was sixth.