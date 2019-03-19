Beaver Dam junior guard Jada Donaldson has orally committed to UW-Milwaukee for women’s basketball, Beaver Dam girls basketball coach Tim Chase said Tuesday night.
The 5-foot-6 Donaldson helped lead the Golden Beavers to their third consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championship, becoming the fifth team to accomplish that in WIAA girls basketball history.
Donaldson averaged 7.3 points, 2.1 steals and about three rebounds and three assists during the season and was an outstanding defender for the deep Beaver Dam (27-1) team. Chase said recently that Donaldson’s quickness and athleticism permitted the Beavers to do different things on offense and defense and to play against elite teams.
Donaldson had five points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds in Beaver Dam’s 68-48 victory over Hortonville in a Division 2 semifinal.
She had nine points and four rebounds in the Beavers’ 65-46 victory Monroe in the Division 2 title game.
Beaver Dam seniors Tara Stauffacher (University of Wisconsin), Paige Schumann (Eastern Illinois) and Aly Van Loo (North Dakota) have signed with colleges.
Sophomore guard Maty Wilke is being heavily recruited. She said she will make her decision when she believes the college is the right fit for her.
Kyle Rechlicz is the UW-Milwaukee coach. She was a former UW player and assistant.