Beaver Dam routs DeForest for third straight Badger North outright title

DEFOREST — Midway through the second half of Thursday night’s showdown for the Badger North Conference championship, it appeared a dramatic finish was in the offing.

Then, as is its custom, the Beaver Dam girls basketball team picked up defensive intensity and scored in a hurry. And just like that, Beaver Dam, No. 2 in Division 2 in The Associated Press state rankings, took control against third-ranked DeForest.

Beaver Dam — leading by two points with 11 minutes, 30 seconds remaining — scored 23 consecutive points over a 7:32 span and pulled away for a 63-40 victory that clinched its third consecutive Badger North outright title since joining the league in 2017-18.

“People don’t understand how hard that is (to win conference titles),” Beaver Dam junior guard Maty Wilke said. “You have to come out every game and play your hardest, and we definitely have a target on our back.”

Wilke had 25 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals for Beaver Dam (18-3 overall, 13-0 Badger North), which has won the past three WIAA Division 2 state titles. Wilke made her first six shots and scored 17 first-half points, helping the Beavers to a 27-23 halftime lead.