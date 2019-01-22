The two-time defending champion Beaver Dam girls basketball team remained top-ranked in Division 2, according to The Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.
Monona Grove was ranked third in the Division 2 girls basketball state rankings.
Monroe and Reedsburg received honorable-mention recognition (received votes).
Sun Prairie was No. 8 in Division 1. Milwaukee King was top-ranked.
Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette received honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 3, defending state champion Marshall was No. 3 and Wisconsin Dells was No. 9.
Laconia stood No. 1.
Prairie du Chien was fourth. Platteville also received votes.
Mineral Point was ranked No. 10 in Division 4. Defending state champion La Crosse Aquinas remained top-ranked.
Darlington and Cuba City also received votes.
Black Hawk was ranked No. 1 in Division 5.
Fall River was No. 4 and Randolph No. 9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press state high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Milw. King (8)*13-3*96*1
2, Bay Port*15-0*84*3
3, Mukwonago (2)*14-1*81*2
4, Oak Creek*14-2*67*4
5, Germantown*12-2*58*5
6, Milw. Divine Savior*12-2*52*6
7, Appleton East*12-2*38*7
8, Sun Prairie*12-3*25*10
9, De Pere*12-4*14*8
10, Green Bay Preble*13-2*13*NR
Others receiving votes: Muskego 9, Kimberly 6, Madison Memorial 4, Hartland Arrowhead 2, Madison La Follette 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Beaver Dam (10)*15-1*100*1
2, N. Berlin Eisenhower*15-1*90*2
3, Monona Grove*14-1*80*3
4, Slinger*13-1*66*5
5, Whitefish Bay*13-1*59*6
6, Hortonville*11-3*53*4
7, Pewaukee*13-4*33*10
8, West Bend West*10-3*30*7
9, Milw. Pius XI*12-5*13*8
10, Milw. Washington*12-3*12*NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 7, Reedsburg 7.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Laconia (10)*16-0*100*1
2, Amherst*12-1*87*2
3, Marshall*12-2*75*3
4, Prairie du Chien*14-0*70*4
5, Gale-Ettrick-Tremp*13-1*62*5
6, Freedom*14-1*47*6
7, Somers Shoreland Luth*13-1*35*8
8, Kewaunee*14-1*25*T9
9, Wisconsin Dells*12-3*14*7
10, Amery*13-1*9*NR
Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 6, Wrightstown 6, Platteville 5, Bloomer 4, Valders 4, Prescott 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (10)*16-0*100*1
2, Colby*15-0*85*3
3, Melrose-Mindoro*13-1*79*2
4, Mishicot*15-1*67*5
5, Howards Grove*14-1*61*4
6 (tie), Racine Lutheran*13-2*38*6
6 (tie), Durand*11-1*38*8
8, Colfax*11-2*33*9
9, Milw. Science*10-4*28*7
10, Mineral Point*12-3*9*NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Bonduel 2, Fall Creek 2, Necedah 2, Oostburg 1, Crandon 1, Cuba City 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Black Hawk (6)*15-0*96*2
2, Clayton (4)*15-0*94*1
3, River Ridge*11-2*73*3
4, Fall River*13-2*71*4
5, Oneida Nation*13-0*58*5
6, Wausau Newman*14-3*47*6
7, Wausaukee*11-1*37*8
8, Wauzeka-Steuben*11-1*28*9
9, Randolph*13-3*25*10
10, Argyle*10-2*15*7
Others receiving votes: Wis, Rapids Assumption 5, Eleva-Strum 1.