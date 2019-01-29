The Beaver Dam girls basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in this week’s state rankings by The Associated Press.
Monona Grove climbed to No. 2 in Division 2, moving up one spot.
Monroe was 10th and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition (also received votes, 11th overall).
Sun Prairie moved up two spots to No. 6 in Division 1.
Middleton, Madison La Follette and Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition.
Milwaukee King was No. 1 in Division 1.
In Division 3, Marshall was third and Wisconsin Dells 10th.
Laconia stayed No. 1 in Division 3. Prairie du Chien was fourth and Platteville earned honorable mention.
Mineral Point was ranked ninth in Division 4.
La Crosse Aquinas stayed at No. 1 in Division 4.
Black Hawk stood No. 1 in Division 5.
Randolph was sixth and Fall River seventh. Argyle received honorable mention.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan, 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, poll points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Milw. King (4)*13-3*66*1
2, Mukwonago (2)*15-1*62*3
3, Bay Port (1)*17-0*61*2
4, Oak Creek*15-2*49*4
5, Appleton East*13-2*36*7
6, Sun Prairie*14-3*35*8
7, Germantown*13-3*26*5
8, Milw. Divine Savior*13-3*19*6
9, Hartland Arrowhead*11-5*11*NR
10, Kimberly*13-3*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Green Bay Preble 5, De Pere 4, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 1, Madison Memorial 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Beaver Dam (7)*16-1*70*1
2, Monona Grove*15-1*62*3
3, Slinger*14-1*49*4
4, New Berlin Eisenhower*15-2*47*2
5, Whitefish Bay*14-1*43*5
6, Hortonville*13-3*36*6
7, Pewaukee*14-4*33*7
8, West Bend West*11-3*21*8
9, Milw. Pius XI*13-5*12*9
10, Monroe*11-5*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 4, South Milwaukee 1, Milwaukee Washington 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Laconia (6)*16-0*69*1
2, Amherst (1)*14-1*63*2
3, Marshall*13-2*55*3
4, Prairie du Chien*16-0*46*4
5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau*15-1*44*5
6, Somers Shoreland Luth*14-1*32*7
7, Kewaunee*15-1*23*8
8 (tie), Amery*15-1*13*10
8 (tie), Freedom*14-2*13*6
10, Wisconsin Dells*12-3*12*9
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Platteville 5, Martin Luther 4, Prescott 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*17-0*70*1
2, Colby*16-0*62*2
3, Melrose-Mindoro*15-1*54*3
4, Mishicot*16-1*46*4
5, Howards Grove*16-1*44*5
6, Racine Lutheran*13-2*28*T6
7, Durand*13-1*24*T6
8, Milw. Science*11-5*20*9
9, Mineral Point*13-3*15*10
10, Colfax*12-3*12*8
Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Necedah 3, Eau Claire Regis 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Black Hawk (6)*16-0*69*1
2, Clayton (1)*17-0*64*2
3, River Ridge*12-2*52*3
4, Wausau Newman*15-3*44*6
5, Wauzeka-Steuben*13-1*38*8
6, Randolph*14-3*36*9
7, Fall River*13-3*28*4
8, Wausaukee*13-2*18*7
9, Oneida Nation*13-2*13*5
10, Wis. Rapids Assumption*14-4*12*NR
Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 6, Argyle 5.