Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls basketball photo: Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke

Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke gets fouled going to the basket in transition by Hartland Arrowhead's Emily Giese during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 56-30 win on Saturday afternoon at Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic High School in a non-conference game played as part of the Hank Raymonds Holiday Classic.

 DAN LARSON/DAILY CITIZEN

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in this week’s state rankings by The Associated Press.

Monona Grove climbed to No. 2 in Division 2, moving up one spot.

Monroe was 10th and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition (also received votes, 11th overall).

Sun Prairie moved up two spots to No. 6 in Division 1.

Middleton, Madison La Follette and Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition.

Milwaukee King was No. 1 in Division 1.

In Division 3, Marshall was third and Wisconsin Dells 10th.

Laconia stayed No. 1 in Division 3. Prairie du Chien was fourth and Platteville earned honorable mention.

Mineral Point was ranked ninth in Division 4.

La Crosse Aquinas stayed at No. 1 in Division 4. 

Black Hawk stood No. 1 in Division 5.

Randolph was sixth and Fall River seventh. Argyle received honorable mention.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan, 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, poll points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Milw. King (4)*13-3*66*1

2, Mukwonago (2)*15-1*62*3

3, Bay Port (1)*17-0*61*2

4, Oak Creek*15-2*49*4

5, Appleton East*13-2*36*7

6, Sun Prairie*14-3*35*8

7, Germantown*13-3*26*5

8, Milw. Divine Savior*13-3*19*6

9, Hartland Arrowhead*11-5*11*NR

10, Kimberly*13-3*6*NR

Others receiving votes: Green Bay Preble 5, De Pere 4, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 1, Madison Memorial 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Beaver Dam (7)*16-1*70*1

2, Monona Grove*15-1*62*3

3, Slinger*14-1*49*4

4, New Berlin Eisenhower*15-2*47*2

5, Whitefish Bay*14-1*43*5

6, Hortonville*13-3*36*6

7, Pewaukee*14-4*33*7

8, West Bend West*11-3*21*8

9, Milw. Pius XI*13-5*12*9

10, Monroe*11-5*6*NR

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 4, South Milwaukee 1, Milwaukee Washington 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Laconia (6)*16-0*69*1

2, Amherst (1)*14-1*63*2

3, Marshall*13-2*55*3

4, Prairie du Chien*16-0*46*4

5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau*15-1*44*5

6, Somers Shoreland Luth*14-1*32*7

7, Kewaunee*15-1*23*8

8 (tie), Amery*15-1*13*10

8 (tie), Freedom*14-2*13*6

10, Wisconsin Dells*12-3*12*9

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Platteville 5, Martin Luther 4, Prescott 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*17-0*70*1

2, Colby*16-0*62*2

3, Melrose-Mindoro*15-1*54*3

4, Mishicot*16-1*46*4

5, Howards Grove*16-1*44*5

6, Racine Lutheran*13-2*28*T6

7, Durand*13-1*24*T6

8, Milw. Science*11-5*20*9

9, Mineral Point*13-3*15*10

10, Colfax*12-3*12*8

Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Necedah 3, Eau Claire Regis 2.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Black Hawk (6)*16-0*69*1

2, Clayton (1)*17-0*64*2

3, River Ridge*12-2*52*3

4, Wausau Newman*15-3*44*6

5, Wauzeka-Steuben*13-1*38*8

6, Randolph*14-3*36*9

7, Fall River*13-3*28*4

8, Wausaukee*13-2*18*7

9, Oneida Nation*13-2*13*5

10, Wis. Rapids Assumption*14-4*12*NR

Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 6, Argyle 5.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments