Beaver Dam girls stay No. 1 in Division 2, Madison Memorial is No. 2 in Division 1 in AP basketball poll

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team remained top-ranked in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll, released Monday night.

DeForest was seventh-ranked and Monona Grove was tied for eighth in Division 2.

Madison Memorial remained No. 2 in Division 1, behind No. 1 Bay Port.

Middleton was fifth in Division 1.

In Division 3, Platteville stayed atop the rankings. Lake Mills was tied for third and Marshall stood eighth.

In Division 4, La Crosse Aquinas stayed top-ranked.

Also, Cuba City was fifth.

Black Hawk was No. 1 in Division 5.

Also, Fall River was fourth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1