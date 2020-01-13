Beaver Dam girls stay No. 1 in Division 2, Madison Memorial is No. 2 in Division 1 in AP basketball poll

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team remained top-ranked in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll, released Monday night.
DeForest was seventh-ranked and Monona Grove was tied for eighth in Division 2.
Madison Memorial remained No. 2 in Division 1, behind No. 1 Bay Port.
Middleton was fifth in Division 1.
In Division 3, Platteville stayed atop the rankings. Lake Mills was tied for third and Marshall stood eighth.
In Division 4, La Crosse Aquinas stayed top-ranked.
Also, Cuba City was fifth.
Black Hawk was No. 1 in Division 5.
Also, Fall River was fourth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Bay Port (5)*11-0*77*1
2, Madison Memorial (3)*11-0*73*2
3, Appleton East*12-1*61*3
4, Germantown*9-1*57*4
5, Middleton*11-1*46*5
6, Mukwonago*11-1*44*6
7, Milw. Divine Savior*9-2*32*8
8, Wales Kettle Moraine*10-2*18*10
8, Kimberly*9-3*18*7
10, Brookfield Central*6-4*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2, Sussex Hamilton 1, Milwaukee King 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Beaver Dam (7)*11-2*79*1
2, Hortonville (1)*12-1*73*2
3, Onalaska*8-2*55*6
4, Pewaukee*11-3*46*3
5 (tie), Green Bay Notre Dame*8-3*39*5
5 (tie), South Milwaukee*11-1*39*7
7, DeForest*10-2*37*4
8 (tie), Milw. Pius XI*9-3*24*10
8 (tie), Monona Grove*10-2*24*9
10, Union Grove*10-1*13*NR
Others receiving votes: Slinger 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 3, River Falls 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Platteville (8)*13-0*80*1
2, Freedom 10-1*70*2
3 (tie), Lake Mills*12-1*59*3
3 (tie), Wrightstown*9-1*59*4
5, Kewaunee*9-0*51*5
6 (tie), Arcadia*8-1*25*9
6 (tie), Prescott*8-1*25*T6
8, Marshall*7-4*23*T6
9, Prairie du Chien*9-3*18*8
10, Wittenberg-Birnamwood*11-0*10*NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 8, Laconia 7, Appleton Xavier 5.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*11-1*79*1
2, Melrose-Mindoro*10-0*70*2
3, Howards Grove*11-0*62*3
4, Racine Lutheran (1)*10-0*61*4
5, Cuba City*8-1*46*6
6, Mishicot*8-2*36*5
7, Neillsville*9-1*34 9
8, Crandon*8-2*23*10
9, Colfax*9-2*19*7
10, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth*8-2*5*8
Others receiving votes: Unity 2, Bonduel 2, Brookfield Academy 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Black Hawk (7)*10-0*79*1
2, Clear Lake (1)*11-0*73*2
3, River Ridge*11-1*62*3
4, Fall River*11-1*51*5
5, Bangor*9-1*49*6
6, Wausau Newman*10-2*37*7
7, Shullsburg*10-2*36*4
8, Oneida Nation*11-0*27*8
9, Loyal*8-2*15*9
10, Prairie Farm*8-1*4*NR
Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Royall 2, Blair-Taylor 2.
