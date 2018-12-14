BEAVER DAM — There are so many ways the top-ranked Beaver Dam girls basketball team can defeat an opponent.
The two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers possess a depth of talent, they can create havoc with full-court or half-court pressure defense and they have size.
And if that’s not enough, Beaver Dam can shoot from distance.
Beaver Dam made 13 3-point shots — including seven while building a 22-point halftime lead — and pulled away for a 69-37 Badger North Conference victory over Waunakee on Friday night.
“It is kind of pick your poison (against Beaver Dam),” Waunakee coach Tom Lesar said. “If you zone them, they are going to make shots. They do a nice job of going inside-out. Their kids set their feet (on shots). … They have inside weapons and outside weapons, and skilled kids. I thought our kids really battled.”
Junior guard Jada Donaldson connected on four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points for Beaver Dam (7-0 overall, 5-0 Badger North). Donaldson, who was 6-for-8 from the field, also had four steals.
University of Wisconsin commit Tara Stauffacher also made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points against Waunakee, which often used a 2-3 zone anchored by 6-foot-3 senior Kiana Schmitt.
Stauffacher, a 5-11 senior, made three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 11 points, when Beaver Dam led 40-18. She topped Beaver Dam with six rebounds.
“We’ve been working on that for a long time — just moving the ball and trying to get it to the open person because when you move the ball, the zone can’t shift fast enough,” Stauffacher said. “We have so many good players, it’s whoever gets hot. It was me in the first half. I shot well and my teammates did a great job finding me.”
Sophomore guard Maty Wilke has 10 points and four assists for Beaver Dam, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the WisSports.net poll and 12th nationally by MaxPreps.com.
“We moved the ball, but for what we are trying to do we would like to be a little quicker,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “We had some kids hit some big shots. Specifically, Tara and Jada got things going for us. I thought our defense really picked up toward the end of the first half and got us that nice lead at halftime.”
Waunakee senior guard Maddie Farnsworth led the Warriors (5-3, 3-2) with 10 points. Junior Melanie Watson and sophomore Elena Maier each scored eight points.
Any thought Waunakee had of controlling tempo disappeared when the Beavers scored the game’s first six points and disrupted the Warriors with full-court pressure, forcing repeated early turnovers.
Waunakee used the zone and kept Beaver Dam from penetrating early in the game, but the Beavers demonstrated their perimeter shooting.
Stauffacher opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and made three of the Beavers’ seven 3s in the first half, while Donaldson had 12 first-half points. The Beavers outscored the Warriors 21-8 over the final 7 minutes, 32 seconds of the first half.
“Our goal always is to go out and give our best effort,” Stauffacher said. “No matter who we are playing, on both ends (of the floor) you want to give your best game and show your best self because you never know who will be watching.”
Beaver Dam, which has been leading the Badger North with Reedsburg, entered the game averaging 70 points per game and permitting 28.3 points. A 10-point win over Benet Academy of Illinois has been the Beavers’ narrowest margin of victory. Friday’s result was Beaver Dam’s closest margin of victory against a state team.
“It is a group that is very dedicated and very selfless,” Chase said. “Every night, it’s a different kid who steps up and has a big game. … That’s what makes us tough to stop, I believe.”
Waunakee 18 19 — 37
Beaver Dam 40 29 — 69
WAUNAKEE — Watson 3 2-2 8, Maier 4 0-0 8, Kesilewski 1 0-2 2, Schmitt 2 2-4 6, Farnsworth 3 4-8 10, Lynch 0 2-2 2, Ryan 0 1-4 1, Statz 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 11-22 37.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 2 3-4 8, Burchardt 1 0-0 3, Schumann 2 0-0 4, Donaldson 6 2-2 18, Hodgson 2 0-0 5, Wilke 4 1-2 10, Madeiros 1 0-0 3, Stauffacher 6 0-0 16, Van Loo 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 6-8 69.
3-point goals — BD 13 (Donaldson 4, Stauffacher 4, Jens 1, Burchardt 1, Hodgson 1, Wilke 1, Madeiros 1). Total fouls — W 11, BD 20.