BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
TEAM CAPSULES
Baraboo Thunderbirds
Coach: Michael Behl, sixth year (47-71).
Returning starters: Lia Kieck, 5-10, sr., F (9.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Alexis Johnson, 5-9, sr., PG, (11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg); Haley Hannagan, 5-8, sr., G/F (11.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg); Grace Stuckey, 5-4, sr., G (4.0 ppg, 1.9 spg); Abby Moon, 5-6, sr., G/B (5.2 ppg, 5 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners: Megan Horstmann, 6-0, sr., F (7.6 ppg); Autumn Klemm, 5-9, jr., F (0.3 ppg); Carly Moon, 5-7, jr., G (0.5 ppg); Addie Filus, 5-7, sr., G/F (0.2 ppg).
Key fact: Baraboo actually returns six starters from last year’s team. How? Last year, forward/center Megan Horstmann was lost to an injury six games into the season. She is back in action this winter.
The lowdown: It’s hard to break through in a league that’s overloaded with talent, but Baraboo hopes to move up the ladder in the conference standings. The five returning starters include guard and inside strength. Behl understands that these players “took some lumps last season,” but says “we are ready to make a jump and compete in the loaded Badger North.” The program has seven seniors and four juniors who will be expected to contribute. “We can score, and we must rely on solid ball and player movement to get good shots,” Behl said. Johnson, Hannagan and Kieck will provide balanced scoring, as each can step up according to the defenses the opponents present.
Quotable: “Over the summer we took a step forward; we are athletic; we understand our system; and when we do play as one, we will be tough to beat,” Behl said.
Beaver Dam Golden Beavers
Coach: Tim Chase (14th year as head coach, 23rd overall; 356-160 overall)
Returning starters: Paige Schumann, 5-6, sr., PG/SG (7.5 ppg., 2 rpg, 3.2 apg), Tara Stauffacher, 5-11, sr., F (10.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.2 apg), Aly Van Loo, 6-3, sr., C (7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, .8 apg), Jada Donaldson, 5-5, jr., G (6.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 apg), Maty Wilke 5-10, so., G (12.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3 apg)
Other returning letterwinners: Natalie Jens, 5-6, so., G; Carley Burchardt, 5-7, jr., G; Grace Scharfenberg, 5-6, sr., G; Paige Hodgson, 6-2, so., F; Rachel Uhrich, 5-6, sr., G.
Key fact: The MaxPreps website has Beaver Dam at No. 14 in its national preseason rankings.
The lowdown: The Golden Beavers went undefeated and captured their second consecutive WIAA Division 2 State title last season with a 51-41 victory over New Berlin Eisenhower. Despite the loss of four starters, many are saying this year’s team is again an odds-on favorite to win state. For one thing, three returning players already have committed to Division 1 schools: Stauffacher (University of Wisconsin), Schumann (Eastern Illinois) and Van Loo (North Dakota). Three others have pending DI offers. Wilke, a sophomore, is a blue-chip recruit, and Chase has set up an appropriately challenging schedule, including a Dec. 1 test at 21st-ranked Benet Academy of Lisle, Illinois, and holiday tournament games against Mequon Homestead and Hartland Arrowhead. “They realize that’s going to take their game to the next level,” Chase said. Even with three current DI signees on the roster, Chase and his staff are building a year-to-year pipeline of talent that could keep the program on top for years to come.
Quotable: “Beaver Dam … might be better this season than last. The Golden Beavers are the UConn in Wisconsin high school girls basketball,” Baraboo coach Michael Behl said.
DeForest Norskies
Coach: Jerry Schwenn (4th year as head coach, 19th year overall)
Returning starters: Aleah Grundahl, 6-0, sr., F (13.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Bryn Smith, 5-9, sr., G (3.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Grace Roth, 6-0, so., F (9.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg); Sam Schaeffer, 5-8, jr., G (3.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners: Megan Mickelson, 5-11, jr., F (4 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Maggie Tratsch, 5-10, jr., PG (4 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Alyssa Laufenberg, 5-7, jr., G (1.5 ppg, .7 rpg); Taylor Tschumper, 5-10, jr., PF (1.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Jacey Bellefeuille, 5-9, jr., F; Brooke Buhr, 5-7, jr., G (1.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg).
Key fact: Returning senior Aleah Grundahl is a two-time, first-team all-Badger North selection.
The lowdown: DeForest returns 10 letterwinners and will have at least five varsity prospects who are expected to immediately contribute. The depth and interchangeability of players should allow the Norskies to have a balanced and healthy roster as the season progresses. Junior Megan Mickelson, who averaged 5.4 ppg and 2 rpg as a freshman and sat out the entire 2017-2018 season with a leg injury, is expected to return this year. “Megan Mickelson is a really versatile player who could guard all five positions defensively,” Schwenn said. “She could be ready for a breakout season.”
Quotable: “Our competitive standards have been raised by everybody this offseason,” said Schwenn. “Competition will be very good in practices… Point guard play and development of roles are the main questions entering this season.”
Mount Horeb Vikings
Coach: Bill Freidig, third year (21-26).
Returning starters: Sarah Toay, 5-11, sr., F, 6.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg; Julia Magnuson, 5-11, so., F, 5.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg; Kenzie Coulthard, 5-8, jr., G, 7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg.
Other returning letterwinners: Anna Ollendick, 5-6, so., G, 1.8 ppg; Catherine Stange, 5-9, jr., F, 0.9 ppg; Liv Yanna, 5-8, jr., G; Abby Drexler, 5-8, jr., G.
Key fact: Allivia McCormick missed last season with a broken foot, but Freidig says she is back at full strength and “looks to use her high basketball IQ to influence a young team.”
The lowdown: With seven players who saw significant action last season, and a bounty of athleticism all over the floor, Freidig hopes to see his Vikings “take a step up to the middle of the Badger North this year.” He describes Toay as a “crafty scorer with good strength,” Coulthard as a “hard-working off guard who competes every possession,” and Magnuson as “a nice inside-out post player who saw significant minutes as a freshman. The return of McCormick also will give the Vikings a boost.
Quotable: “We will be young and have decent athleticism in all spots on the floor this year,” Freidig said.
Portage Warriors
Coach: Jessica Howe, second year (8-15).
Returning starters: McKena Yelk, 5-11, jr., F (13.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.2 apg); Mackenzie Roth, 5-8, sr., G (11.5 ppg); Tess Wilson, 5-8, sr., F (8.1 ppg); Katelyn Belleau, 5-8, jr., F (4.5 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners: Brianna Brandner, 5-7, jr., G (3.4 ppg); Anika Shortreed, 5-5, sr., G (2.5 ppg); Gemini Schwantz, sr. (2.5 ppg).
Key fact: Roth and Wilson are four-year varsity players.
The lowdown: With four starters returning after spending a year learning Howe’s system, the Warriors hope to move up in the Badger Conference standings. Only three players were lost to graduation. Yelk and Roth bring experience and potential scoring punch to the lineup. New to the team this year is Junior Hillary Nelson, who is expected to give the Warriors a much-needed presence under the basket.
Quotable: “They’ve put in time to do what they need to do to keep improving, and they’ve made the team better because of everybody putting in the time,” Howe said of returning leaders Yelk and Roth.
Reedsburg Beavers
Coach: Mark Simon. 13th year (194-94).
Returning starters: Ava Douglas, 5-7, sr., PG (15.2 ppg, 5 apg); Skyler Miller, 5-8, sr., G (9.2 ppg); Alyssa Straka, 5-8, sr., G (6.7 ppg); Julia Korklewski, 5-7, sr., G (8.9 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners: Rachel Schmitt, 5-5, jr., G (3.0 ppg); Rylee Dorow, 5-6, jr., G (2.6 ppg); Kaitlyn Zunker, 6-0, jr., F (3.1 ppg).
Key fact: Simon said the core of Reedsburg’s returning lineup spent the entire offseason playing together, competing in 42 summer-league games.
The lowdown: Four starters return, and each earned some sort of all-conference honor last season. That list is led by Douglas, a first-team all-Badger North point guard who has quarterbacked the Beavers through all four of her high school seasons. Miller and Straka are third-year starters. Simon believes their experience and talent will help the Beavers make up for the graduation loss of top scorer Brooklyn Schyvinck and her 17.3 points per game. Simon said Douglas has improved her ability to get to the basket this year, and “she makes others better with her pure strength and athleticism.” Straka is an outside threat and Miller and Korklewski provide consistency. Several freshmen join the mix, including sisters Macie and Mahra Wieman, big contributors to the Beavers’ volleyball team in the fall.
Quotable: “When you have four starters back, you know collectively we can get some of that output. When you get a year older, you get a year smarter and stronger … We have a lot of players who will fight out there for us,” Simon said.
Sauk Prairie Eagles
Coach: Amber Fiene, second year (9-15).
Returning starters: Riley Breunig, 5-7, sr., W (9.7 ppg); Taylor Breininger, 5-2, sr., G (9.5 ppg); Naomi Breunig, 5-10, so., W (8.9 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners: Camryn Ballweg, 5-8, sr., G (6.8 ppg); Katie Yanke, 5-7, sr., W (2.8 ppg); Olivia Breunig, 5-10, so., W (6.1 ppg); Ella Schad, 5-7, sr., G (7.1 ppg); Katie Mack, 5-7, sr., W (4.3 ppg).
Key fact: When Fiene took over as head coach last year, she was the Eagles’ fourth head coach in a five-year span.
The lowdown: Last year was one of growth for the Eagles, who improved from 1-11 in the league in 2016-17 to 5-9 in the league in Fiene’s first year as head coach. Now that the transition to Fiene’s system is complete, the Eagles would like to move up in the league’s pecking order. The lineup features balance and plenty of experience. However size and the ability to score and defend on the inside appear to be challenges for Sauk Prairie.
Quotable: “A year of a new system under our belts and multiple returners are strengths,” Fiene said.
Waunakee Warriors
Coach: Tom Lesar, fourth year at Waunakee (53-18).
Returning starters: Maddie Farnsworth, 5-8, sr., G (11.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2 spg); Melanie Watson, 5-10, jr., F, Waunakee (7.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Elena Maier, 5-7, so., G (7.6 ppg); Kacie Murray, 5-6, sr., PG (3.4 ppg, 4.0 apg).
Other returning letterwinners: Caitlyn Kesilewski, 5-6, sr., G (6.3 ppg); Brooke Ehle, 5-8, jr., G (0.9 ppg); Anaiah Kenas, 5-6, sr., G (0.9 ppg).
Key fact: Farnsworth, a two-time all-Badger North girls basketball player, is a Butler University commit for women’s soccer.
The lowdown: After tying Reedsburg for second in the North last season, the Warriors have a strong crew of returnees and seem destined to finish near the top of the league again. Lesar said the Warriors’ deep and talented backcourt will be a strength, but overall team defense and rebounding are areas that will need attention throughout the season. Farnsworth is a versatile and athletic player the offense can depend upon. Kiana Schmitt, a 6-foot-3 senior who has signed to play volleyball at Division I Creighton, is out for basketball this winter.
Quotable: “We will continue to play up-tempo this season,” Lesar said.