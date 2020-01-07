Beaver Dam defeats DeForest in matchup of highly ranked girls basketball teams

The Norskies responded with six consecutive points, but the Beavers countered with a 9-0 run and took an 18-6 lead.

DeForest later cut a 14-point deficit to nine at halftime. After falling behind by 15, the Norskies rallied within 36-27 with 9:52 to play. Beaver Dam then went on a 15-0 run — beginning with Donaldson’s 3-pointer and Jens’ three-point play — and opened a 51-27 lead.

“That was a critical part of the game,” Schwenn said. “Obviously, a lot of credit to them for their on-the-ball defense and their defense in general, but I thought that was an opportunity for us to maybe close the gap in the game. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way right there.”

Said the 5-7 Jens about the 15-0 run: “It was our defense. We turned it into offense. That’s our game.”

The Beavers, whose two losses this season were to out-of-state teams, now have won 82 consecutive games against teams from Wisconsin.

“We have a shorter bench (this season), but I think we work just as hard,” Jens said. “We just want to get better and I think we are doing that. We are working hard in practice every day.”