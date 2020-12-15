Badgers' recruit Maty Wilke's high school career ends with torn ACL diagnosis

Chase remained upbeat about Wilke’s college career and how she will play at UW, but said, “We just lost the best player in the state. She was playing at such a high level this year. Everyone else (on the team) will have to pick up the slack. I feel terrible for Maty that she can’t finish out her high school career.”

Maty Wilke, who wasn’t immediately available for comment, is the all-time points leader and stands second in rebounds and third in assists for the Beaver Dam girls basketball program, Chase said.

She scored five points prior to her injury and averaged 21.8 points per game through eight games for Beaver Dam (8-0), which is top-ranked in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll. She was averaging 24.1 points entering Monday’s game. Chase said she was on pace to average a triple double (points, rebounds, assists).

“You never want to see anything like that happen on the basketball court,” Chase said. “We haven’t had one for a while. It’s definitely tough.”

Wilke jumped to secure the rebound and scored, giving Beaver Dam a 15-4 lead with 14 minutes left in the first half. She landed, but then fell to the floor and grabbed her right knee.