Monona Grove senior McKenna Warnock announced via Twitter on Sunday that she has orally committed to the University of Iowa for basketball.
Warnock, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward, said in an interview Saturday she made official visits to Stanford, Arizona, Marquette and Iowa and that those four universities and the University of Wisconsin made up the final five teams on her list.
Warnock said she planned to notify coaches at the schools of her decision Sunday, prior to making her announcement.
She indicated coming to a decision was like a weight was lifted off her shoulders.
“I loved all the schools,” said Warnock, offered scholarships at all five.
The Iowa staff is led by longtime coach Lisa Bluder, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Jan Jensen and associate head coach Jenni Fitzgerald. Megan Gustafson, from South Shore, is on the Hawkeyes' roster.
Warnock tweeted Sunday: “I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and basketball career at the University of Iowa.”
Warnock said she plans to study bio-medical sciences, hoping eventually to enter the medical profession. She said academics and the team having a family atmosphere were important factors in her decision.
Warnock, a guard/forward, averaged 28.5 points and 12.9 rebounds last season for the Monona Grove girls basketball team. She ranked fourth in the state in scoring and seventh in rebounding.
She was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com Large Schools all-area team. She was a second-team Associated Press all-state choice, first team in Division 2 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association team and first team on the Badger South all-conference team.
She also averaged 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.5 blocked shots per game. She became the Silver Eagles’ all-time leading scorer (for boys and girls) and the girls program’s all-time leading rebounder last season.
ESPN.com had Warnock ranked 86th overall nationally in the class of 2019 and 16th at the wing position.
She was part of the Wisconsin Flight Elite team that won the 2018 adidas Gauntlet national title.
She also plays outside hitter for the Monona Grove girls volleyball team.