Badger South girls basketball preview: Oregon looks for another shot in a league rich in talent, history

Key fact: Staveness returns a veteran group she believes is hungry to succeed. Lazar, a Saint Louis University women’s basketball commit, leads the way, along with Deang, who’s won the past two WIAA Division 2 state singles titles. “Obviously, we all want to win and end playing for a gold ball and we think we can,” Staveness said. “We aren’t close to that level currently, but all good things take time. Outside of winning, we just want to enjoy the heck out of the time we are given as it won’t take much for it to be gone.”

The lowdown: Staveness has high hopes for the team and said she is grateful for the opportunity given by the school’s Board of Trustees and athletic director Chris Zwettler. She said she has seen a positive change in players’ energy and mental health since the season began. “I think it is incredibly important to be very mindful of all of those basketball players that are not getting this opportunity to play, especially the seniors,” she said. “Our families and athletes are extremely grateful that we are giving this a shot and trying to do so in a safe way.” Staveness said senior forward Joelle Browne might join the team later in the season, while senior Krista Hanna and junior Nikita Lebbie opted out of playing.