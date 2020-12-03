Badger South girls basketball preview: Oregon looks for another shot in a league rich in talent, history

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team Conf All
Oregon 13-1 21-5
Watertown 11-3 17-7
Madison Edgewood 10-4 16-9
Monona Grove 8-6 14-10
Monroe 7-7 12-11
Milton 4-10 7-16
Stoughton 3-11 8-16
Fort Atkinson 0-14 3-20
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Baluck Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood; Sarah Lazar, sr., Madison Edgewood; Peighton Nelson, sr., Monona Grove; Megan Benzschawel, sr., Monroe; Ava Loftus, jr., Stoughton; Teya Maas, sr., Watertown.
Honorable mention: Tyla Staude, jr., Fort Atkinson; Megan Bloyer, sr., Oregon; Avalon Uecke, sr., Watertown.
Fort Atkinson Blackhawks
Coach: Michael Rajsich, second year (3-20).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Fort Atkinson has elected to play and organize its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Tyla Staude, 5-8,. Jr., W (11.4 ppg); Taylor Marquart, 5-10, jr., G (8.4 ppg); Brooke Chistiansen, 5-11, so., F (2.4 ppg); Kiara Wolfram, 5-7, jr., W (1.8 ppg).
Other returnees: Elly Kohl, 5-7, so., G (2.4 ppg); Lily Belzer, 5-6, jr., G, returns after missing her sophomore season.
Key fact: Junior Lily Belzer returns after missing her sophomore season. She will be looking to contribute on the offensive end.
The lowdown: Fort Atkinson return four starters and eight letterwinners as they look to improve on their 3-20 record from a season ago. Juniors Tyla Staude and Taylor Marquart will be the offensive leaders for the team, as they averaged 11.4 and 8.4 points per game, respectively. Staude’s year earned her an honorable mention for the all-conference teams. Kohl, Christiansen and Wolfram also are players who will continue to see big roles after getting significant playing time a season ago.
Madison Edgewood Crusaders
Coach: Lora Staveness, 27th year (408-203).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Madison Edgewood was given approval by its Board of Trustees to have winter sports. The Nov. 18 order from Public Health Madison & Dane County shut down practices, including small-group practices. Edgewood, in Dane County, has been looking at a schedule of road games and practicing out of the county, and Staveness said the girls team has practiced at multiple locations.
Returning starters: Sarah Lazar, 6-3, sr., F (11.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 apg); Baluck Deang, 6-1, sr., G/F (8.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2 apg); Sydney Olson, 5-6, sr., G (5.5 ppg).
Other returnees: Amber Grosse, 5-10, jr., G (4.0 ppg); Ally Barth, 6-1, jr., F (4.0 ppg); Ellie Iglar, 5-8, sr., G/F (4.5 ppg); Ellie Meriggioli, 5-6, jr., G (3.9 ppg).
Key fact: Staveness returns a veteran group she believes is hungry to succeed. Lazar, a Saint Louis University women’s basketball commit, leads the way, along with Deang, who’s won the past two WIAA Division 2 state singles titles. “Obviously, we all want to win and end playing for a gold ball and we think we can,” Staveness said. “We aren’t close to that level currently, but all good things take time. Outside of winning, we just want to enjoy the heck out of the time we are given as it won’t take much for it to be gone.”
The lowdown: Staveness has high hopes for the team and said she is grateful for the opportunity given by the school’s Board of Trustees and athletic director Chris Zwettler. She said she has seen a positive change in players’ energy and mental health since the season began. “I think it is incredibly important to be very mindful of all of those basketball players that are not getting this opportunity to play, especially the seniors,” she said. “Our families and athletes are extremely grateful that we are giving this a shot and trying to do so in a safe way.” Staveness said senior forward Joelle Browne might join the team later in the season, while senior Krista Hanna and junior Nikita Lebbie opted out of playing.
Milton Red Hawks
Coach: Stacy Skemp, sixth year (44-54)
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions. Milton recently decided to suspend its athletics, indicating that to play the district must be in an in-person learning model and that Rock County cannot be in Phase 1 for the reopening plan.
Returning starters: Grace Quade, 5-10, sr., F (5.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.8 spg).
Other returnees: Julia Steinke, 5-2, sr., G (2.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg); Julia Jaecks, 5-10, sr., F (3.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.6 apg); Saige Radke, 5-7, jr., G (1.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg).
Key fact: Milton loses four starters from a season ago. They were the leading scorers on the team.
The lowdown: The Red Hawks return just four letterwinners and Skemp will be relying on the group to lead the team this season. Grace Quade is the lone returning starter and Skemp will be asking Steinke and Radke to step up and join the starting lineup as the pair of guards. “Our goal is to continue to improve and work to be competitive,” Skemp said. “We lost a large group of seniors that contributed. Our returning players will be great leaders and set the tone for our new varsity players.”
Monona Grove Silver Eagles
Coach: Tyler Kuehl, fifth year (59-34).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor conference winter sports, and Kuehl said the Silver Eagles will not be allowed to begin practices until “at least January.”
Returning starters: Peighton Nelson, 5-9, sr., G, (9.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg); Taylor Moreau 5-8, so., G (7 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
Other returnees: Avery Poole, jr., G (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Emma Goke, 5-7, sr., G (6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Halle Olson, sr., G (2.8 ppg, 0.7 rpg); Lakyn Hinson, sr., G/F (2.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Ally Yundt, jr., G (5.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Gwen BonDurant, jr., F (0.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
Key fact: Kuehl anticipated that in a normal full season Nelson would have been poised to have a breakout season and contend for league player of the year after she was a first-team all-conference pick last season. Nelson has committed to NCAA Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan.
The lowdown: The Silver Eagles have considerable experience and chemistry, Kuehl said. “We are deep and skilled with some players at the top end that can do some special things,” he said. “We should be really solid and versatile defensively. Offensively, we have a lot of players that can create opportunities for themselves and their teammates.” In addition to Nelson, junior Avery Poole, hampered by injury last season, and sophomore Taylor Moreau, who got off to a strong start for the Silver Eagles as a freshman, are expected to be key contributors, along with Emma Goke and Ally Yundt. Junior guard Emily Clevidence, on JV last year, could make a move into the rotation.
Monroe Cheesemakers
Coach: Patrick Kenny, first year.
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions. The start to Monroe’s season is delayed. But the Cheesemakers are scheduled to begin practices Dec. 14 and competitions Dec. 28 for winter sports, according to Monroe activities and athletic director Jeff Newcomer.
Returning starters: Megan Benzschawel, 6-0, sr., F (17.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 3.1 spg, 1.0 bpg); Taylor Jacobson, 5-9, so., G (7.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 apg).
Other returnees: Sydney Updike, 5-7, sr, G (1.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.7 apg); Breanna Giasson, jr., F; Sloane Ambrose, jr., G; Payton Johnson, jr., G, Kaitlyn Murphy, jr., F; Lily Bobek, so., G.
Key fact: Kenny takes over for longtime coach Sam Mathiason, who stepped down last spring. In six years in the Monroe program, Kenny had served as freshman coach his first season and was JV coach the past five years. “(We’re) just hoping to have a safe and enjoyable season with all the uncertainty about COVID,” Kenny said.
The lowdown: Kenny believes the Cheesemakers will feature strong post play and will attack the rim. The team will have many newcomers lacking experience who will be asked to replace considerable scoring and rebounding from last year’s team, he said. Benzschawel and Jacobson -- who’s receiving college interest (including being recruited by Youngstown State University, Kenny said) -- figure to lead the way. Benzschawel, a first-team all-conference selection last season, led conference scorers and also is a strong rebounder and all-around player. The roster won’t be set until mid-December when the Cheesemakers hope to begin practice. Senior guard Alyse Maurer and junior guard Manal Mustafa join the roster after not playing last year, Kenny said.
Oregon Panthers
Coach: Adam Wamsley, fourth year at Oregon (51-22).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor conference competition in winter sports, though schools were left free to organize their own non-conference schedules. Oregon has suspended all winter sports competition and practices, as the school is currently not allowed to hold practices or games inside Dane County under COVID-19 restrictions.
Returning starters: Megan Bloyer, 5-8, sr., F (5.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Emily Statz, 5-9, sr., F (6.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg).
Other returnees: Carleigh Roberts, 5-5, sr., PG (5.4 ppg); Jaelyn Nedelcoff, 5-5, sr., PG (3.3 ppg); Emily Mortenson, 5-6, jr., G (3.6 ppg).
Key fact: The Panthers earned their first WIAA state tournament trip since 1979 and 1980, but all of Oregon was left deflated when the team’s semifinal game against Hortonville was canceled the night before due to COVID-19. Wamsley said “we were unable to get together as a team all summer and fall … we weren’t able to accomplish our off-season objectives due to COVID.”
The lowdown: The Panthers lost three starters, including Badger South Player of the Year Liz Uhl, but have a strong group of “very motivated” players hungry to take a shot at a return trip to state, Wamsley said. “Much of the core and depth from the state team is returning. … Guard play should be a continued strength, along with athleticism and quickness.” Bloyer and Statz were the team’s top two rebounders last year.
Stoughton Vikings
Coach: Brad Pickett, seventh year (106-44), 17th overall (255-127).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference competition in winter sports, though schools were left free to organize their own non-conference schedules. Stoughton has suspended all winter sports competition and practices, as the school is currently not allowed to hold practices or games inside Dane County under COVID-19 restrictions.
Returning starters: Ava Loftus, 5-8, jr., G (11.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.1 spg).
Other returnees: Makayla Ramberg, 5-9, sr., F (0.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Hannah Furseth, 5-7, sr., G/F (0.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg); Caylie Kotlowski, 5-7, sr., G (1.7 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Evelyn Olsen, 5-11, sr., F (0.2 ppg, 0.3 rpg); Annie Tangeman, 6-1, jr. F (1.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Cora Borroughs, 6-0, jr., F (1.0 rpg); Olivia Anderson, 5-9, jr., F.
Key fact: Loftus, a first-team all-conference performer last year as a sophomore, has interest from NCAA Division II programs, including an offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead, Pickett said.
The lowdown: The Vikings don’t know when their season might begin. “Without a conference race, we are hoping to just be able to get some non-conference games in and be ready for the WIAA postseason,” Pickett said. The Vikings lost six letterwinners and return five letterwinners from an 8-16 team.
Watertown Goslings
Coach: Matt Stollberg, fourth year at Watertown, eighth overall (43-29).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference competition in winter sports, but Watertown has elected to organize its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Aubrey Schmutzler, 5-9, sr., G (6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.1 apg); Teya Maas, 6-1, sr., F (15.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.5 apg); Avalon Uecke, 6-1, sr., G (9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.3 apg); Riley Quinn, 5-9, jr., F (3.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, .5 apg); Lily Gifford. 5-11, jr., G (5.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.0 apg).
Other returnees: Autumn Meyers, 5-7, sr., G (1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, .6 apg); Sydney Linskens, 5-7, sr., G (2.8 ppg, .8 rpg, .4 apg); Riley Frederick, 5-8, sr., G (.9 ppg, 1.0 rpg, .2 apg); Macy Zubke, 5-11, sr., F (1.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, .5 apg).
Key fact: Freshman Drew Hinrichs is the lone underclassmen as Watertown looks to build on a second-place finish in the Badger South with an 11-3 record.
The lowdown: The Goslings bring back their entire starting five and hope to build off an 11-3 conference record but they’ll have to do so with a much different schedule. After fielding an inexperienced team a year ago, this team will have a wealth of experience and “benefit from great team chemistry,” Stollberg said. The team will look to continue to find success on the defensive end with their “effort and rebounding,” but being consistent on the offensive end will be the challenge. He believes the team can progress with improved outside shooting. Maas, a first-team all-conference selection last season, and Uecke both committed to Bryant & Stratton College.
Compiled by -- Eliot Clough, Raul Vasquez, Jon Masson, Art Kabelowsky.
