Badger North girls basketball preview: Future Badger Maty Wilke leads Beaver Dam on another run

DeForest Norskies

Key fact: Roth was DeForest’s No. 2 scorer during the first half of last season, but left the team in midseason after a move out of state. She’s back for her senior year. Also back is Jocelyn Pickhardt, a junior who missed much of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her knee.

The lowdown: DeForest would have been the class of most of the state’s other Division 2-sized conferences, but the Norskies share the Badger North with three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam. Last year’s Norskies made plenty of noise on their own, beating every team except Beaver Dam twice in league play and advancing to a sectional semifinal before falling to Oregon. But Schwenn said this year’s team has “certainly way more questions than answers at this point.” About 70 percent of the Norskies’ scoring and rebounding was lost to graduation. Still, Grace Roth is a proven impact player, and Schwenn says Natalie Compe is one of the area’s best defenders and Derlein will be expected to step into a larger role. Top varsity newcomers include junior Avery Schaeffer, sophomores Maci Bartels, Aspin Kelliher and Anna Szepieniec, and freshman Rylan Oberg.