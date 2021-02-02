AP state girls basketball rankings: Despite loss, Beaver Dam keeps its No. 4 perch in Division 1 poll

Entering the final week of the regular season, the two-time defending state champion Beaver Dam girls basketball team held on to the No. 4 spot in The Associated Press’ Division 1 state rankings.

The Golden Beavers (18-2) held their spot even though they lost a non-conference test at top-ranked Kimberly last week.

In Division 2, Reedsburg (13-1) held firm at No. 3, with its only loss coming against Beaver Dam. Jefferson (16-2) was ranked seventh, Edgerton (16-3) was ranked 10th and Beloit Turner earned honorable mention. Green Bay Notre Dame (20-1) was ranked No. 1.

Lake Mills (18-1) held on to its No. 2 position in the Division 3 rankings, behind La Crosse Aquinas (17-0). Prairie du Chien (14-1) was ranked third and Marshall (16-3) was tied for eighth.

In Division 4, Bangor (14-1) was ranked second, Randolph (18-2) was fourth, Mineral Point (12-5) was eighth and Cashton (11-5) was 10th. Mishicot (12-2) held on to the top spot.

Black Hawk (17-0) was a unanimous No. 1 choice in Division 5, followed by No. 2 Albany (14-2). Royall (16-3) was tied for fourth, Shullsburg (17-6) was seventh and Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) was eighth. Monticello earned honorable mention.