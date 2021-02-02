AP state girls basketball rankings: Despite loss, Beaver Dam keeps its No. 4 perch in Division 1 poll

Entering the final week of the regular season, the two-time defending state champion Beaver Dam girls basketball team held on to the No. 4 spot in The Associated Press’ Division 1 state rankings.
The Golden Beavers (18-2) held their spot even though they lost a non-conference test at top-ranked Kimberly last week.
In Division 2, Reedsburg (13-1) held firm at No. 3, with its only loss coming against Beaver Dam. Jefferson (16-2) was ranked seventh, Edgerton (16-3) was ranked 10th and Beloit Turner earned honorable mention. Green Bay Notre Dame (20-1) was ranked No. 1.
Lake Mills (18-1) held on to its No. 2 position in the Division 3 rankings, behind La Crosse Aquinas (17-0). Prairie du Chien (14-1) was ranked third and Marshall (16-3) was tied for eighth.
In Division 4, Bangor (14-1) was ranked second, Randolph (18-2) was fourth, Mineral Point (12-5) was eighth and Cashton (11-5) was 10th. Mishicot (12-2) held on to the top spot.
Black Hawk (17-0) was a unanimous No. 1 choice in Division 5, followed by No. 2 Albany (14-2). Royall (16-3) was tied for fourth, Shullsburg (17-6) was seventh and Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) was eighth. Monticello earned honorable mention.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin high school girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Kimberly (6)*21-1*69*1
2, Germantown*21-1*62*2
3, Brookfield Central (1)*19-2*55*3
4, Beaver Dam*18-2*49*4
5, Appleton East*18-3*44*5
6, Hudson*16-0*31*7
7, De Pere*19-2*24*8
8, Hartland Arrowhead*16-5*18*6
9, Oak Creek*14-4*12
10, Neenah*14-6*7*9
Others receiving votes: Wales Kettle Moraine 5, Wausau West 4, Union Grove 2, Hortonville 2, Franklin 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Green Bay Notre Dame (7)*20-1*70*1
2, New Berlin Eisenhower*18-4*62*2
3, Reedsburg*13-1*55*3
4, Freedom*19-1*50*4
5, Pewaukee*15-6*39*5
6, Waupun*15-3*35*6
7, Jefferson*16-2*25*7
8, West De Pere*54-4*23*8
9, New Berlin West*13-5*15*9
10, Edgerton*16-3*7*10
Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3, Beloit Turner 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*17-0*70*1
2, Lake Mills*18-1*61*2
3, Prairie du Chien*14-1*52*3
4, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth.*17-0*50*4
5, Howards Grove*19-1*42*5
6, St. Croix Falls*16-1*31*8
7, Bonduel*18-0*22*10
8 (tie), Marshall*16-3*19*6
8 (tie), Prescott*15-2*19*9
10, Brillion*8*7
Others receiving votes: Oostburg 4, Racine Lutheran 3, Wrightstown 3, Neillsville 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Mishicot (6)*12-2*69*1
2, Bangor (1)*14-1*64*2
3, Phillips*14-1*51*4
4, Randolph*18-2*42*3
5, Unity*19-0*36*6
6, Blair-Taylor*14-2*34*7
7, Crandon*12-4*20*10
8 (tie), Fall Creek*9-3*19*8
8 (tie), Mineral Point*12-5*19*5
10, Cashton*11-5*17*9
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 9, Wabeno/Laona 5.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Black Hawk (7)*17-0*70*1
2, Albany*14-2*61*2
3, Prairie Farm*13-2*51*3
4 (tie), Chippewa Falls McDonell*7-3*41*5
4 (tie), Royall*16-3*41*4
6, Minong Northwood*12-3*32*T7
7, Shullsburg*17-6*27*T7
8, Wauzeka-Steuben*12-2*25*9
9, Port Wing South Shore*13-3*15*10
10, Alma Center Lincoln*12-2*9*NR
Others receiving votes: Three Lakes 7, Loyal 4, Monticello 2.