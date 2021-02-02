 Skip to main content
AP state girls basketball rankings: Despite loss, Beaver Dam keeps its No. 4 perch in Division 1 poll
Entering the final week of the regular season, the two-time defending state champion Beaver Dam girls basketball team held on to the No. 4 spot in The Associated Press’ Division 1 state rankings.

The Golden Beavers (18-2) held their spot even though they lost a non-conference test at top-ranked Kimberly last week.

In Division 2, Reedsburg (13-1) held firm at No. 3, with its only loss coming against Beaver Dam. Jefferson (16-2) was ranked seventh, Edgerton (16-3) was ranked 10th and Beloit Turner earned honorable mention. Green Bay Notre Dame (20-1) was ranked No. 1.

Lake Mills (18-1) held on to its No. 2 position in the Division 3 rankings, behind La Crosse Aquinas (17-0). Prairie du Chien (14-1) was ranked third and Marshall (16-3) was tied for eighth.

In Division 4, Bangor (14-1) was ranked second, Randolph (18-2) was fourth, Mineral Point (12-5) was eighth and Cashton (11-5) was 10th. Mishicot (12-2) held on to the top spot.

Black Hawk (17-0) was a unanimous No. 1 choice in Division 5, followed by No. 2 Albany (14-2). Royall (16-3) was tied for fourth, Shullsburg (17-6) was seventh and Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) was eighth. Monticello earned honorable mention.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin high school girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Kimberly (6)*21-1*69*1

2, Germantown*21-1*62*2

3, Brookfield Central (1)*19-2*55*3

4, Beaver Dam*18-2*49*4

5, Appleton East*18-3*44*5

6, Hudson*16-0*31*7

7, De Pere*19-2*24*8

8, Hartland Arrowhead*16-5*18*6

9, Oak Creek*14-4*12

10, Neenah*14-6*7*9

Others receiving votes: Wales Kettle Moraine 5, Wausau West 4, Union Grove 2, Hortonville 2, Franklin 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Green Bay Notre Dame (7)*20-1*70*1

2, New Berlin Eisenhower*18-4*62*2

3, Reedsburg*13-1*55*3

4, Freedom*19-1*50*4

5, Pewaukee*15-6*39*5

6, Waupun*15-3*35*6

7, Jefferson*16-2*25*7

8, West De Pere*54-4*23*8

9, New Berlin West*13-5*15*9

10, Edgerton*16-3*7*10

Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3, Beloit Turner 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*17-0*70*1

2, Lake Mills*18-1*61*2

3, Prairie du Chien*14-1*52*3

4, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth.*17-0*50*4

5, Howards Grove*19-1*42*5

6, St. Croix Falls*16-1*31*8

7, Bonduel*18-0*22*10

8 (tie), Marshall*16-3*19*6

8 (tie), Prescott*15-2*19*9

10, Brillion*8*7

Others receiving votes: Oostburg 4, Racine Lutheran 3, Wrightstown 3, Neillsville 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Mishicot (6)*12-2*69*1

2, Bangor (1)*14-1*64*2

3, Phillips*14-1*51*4

4, Randolph*18-2*42*3

5, Unity*19-0*36*6

6, Blair-Taylor*14-2*34*7

7, Crandon*12-4*20*10

8 (tie), Fall Creek*9-3*19*8

8 (tie), Mineral Point*12-5*19*5

10, Cashton*11-5*17*9

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 9, Wabeno/Laona 5.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Black Hawk (7)*17-0*70*1

2, Albany*14-2*61*2

3, Prairie Farm*13-2*51*3

4 (tie), Chippewa Falls McDonell*7-3*41*5

4 (tie), Royall*16-3*41*4

6, Minong Northwood*12-3*32*T7

7, Shullsburg*17-6*27*T7

8, Wauzeka-Steuben*12-2*25*9

9, Port Wing South Shore*13-3*15*10

10, Alma Center Lincoln*12-2*9*NR

Others receiving votes: Three Lakes 7, Loyal 4, Monticello 2.

