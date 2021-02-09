AP state girls basketball rankings: Beaver Dam moves up to No. 3 in season's final Division 1 poll

The resilient Beaver Dam girls basketball team finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the season’s final Associated Press Division 1 state poll.
Beaver Dam (20-2), which lost Miss Basketball candidate Maty Wilke to a knee injury early in the season, still built a 20-2 regular season, losing only to Kimberly (22-1), the top-ranked team in Division 1, and La Crosse Aquinas (17-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 3.
The Golden Beavers open WIAA tournament play on Friday, playing host to either West Bend East or Hartford in a regional semifinal. Coach Tim Chase’s team is ranked No. 1 in its regional.
Beaver Dam won Division 2 state championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and returned to state semifinals in 2020 before the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Golden Beavers were bumped up into Division 1, mostly because larger schools in Madison and Milwaukee opted to sit out the season, moving down the enrollment cutoff line for Division 1.
In Division 2, Reedsburg (15-1) held on to the No. 3 spot, behind unanimous No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame (22-1) and New Berlin Eisenhower (20-4), the only team to beat the Beavers. Edgerton (16-3) moved up two places to No. 8. From the region, Waupun (17-3) was No. 6, Jefferson (17-2) was No. 9 and Beloit Turner earned honorable mention.
Following unanimous No. 1 Aquinas, Lake Mills (19-2) slipped two places to No. 4 in Division 3 this week, following its loss to Marshall (19-3), which climbed three spots to No. 5. Prairie du Chien (15-2) was ranked sixth.
In Division 4, Bangor (15-2) held the No. 3 spot behind unanimous No. 1 Mishicot (14-2). Randolph (18-3) was fifth, Mineral Point (12-5) was eighth and Cashton earned honorable mention.
Unbeaten Black Hawk (17-0) kept its unanimous No. 1 spot in Division 5, followed by No. 2 Albany (16-2) and No. 4 Royall (18-3). Shullsburg (17-6) was ranked seventh, Wauzeka-Steuben (13-3) was ninth and Monticello earned honorable mention.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The season’s final Associated Press Wisconsin high school girls basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:
DIVISION 1
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1. Kimberly (9)*22-1*90*1
2. Germantown*23-1*81*2
3. Beaver Dam*20-2*68*4
4. Appleton East*18-3*63*5
5. Hudson*18-0*48*6
6. Brookfield Central*20-3*47*3
7. De Pere*21-3*35*7
8. Hartland Arrowhead*18-5*24*8
9, Oak Creek*17-4*22*9
10, Wausau West*15-1*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Wales Kettle Moraine 4, Union Grove 2, Kaukauna 2, Brookfield East 2, Neenah 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Green Bay Notre Dame (9)*22-1*90*1
2, New Berlin Eisenhower*20-4*79*2
3, Reedsburg*15-1*70*3
4, Freedom*22-1*66*4
5, Pewaukee*17-6*51*5
6, Waupun*17-3*47*6
7, West De Pere*16-4*37*8
8, Edgerton*16-3*21*10
9, Jefferson*17-2*15*7
10, New Berlin West*15-6*13*9
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 3, Beloit Turner 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (9)*17-0*90*1
2, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth*19-0*75*4
3, St. Croix Falls*18-1*56*6
4, Lake Mills*19-2*55*2
5, Marshall*19-3*52*T8
6, Prairie du Chien*15-2*50*3
7, Howards Grove*20-1*41*5
8, Bonduel*20-0*38*7
9, Prescott*17-2*18*T8
10, Brillion*20-2*10*10
Others receiving votes: Racine Lutheran 4, Oostburg 4, Wrightstown 2.
DIVISION 4
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Mishicot (9)*14-2*90*1
2, Phillips*15-1*76*3
3, Bangor*15-2*72*2
4, Unity*20-0*57*5
5, Randolph*18-3*50*4
6, Blair-Taylor*16-3*42*6
7, Crandon*15-4*38*7
8, Mineral Point*12-5*25*T8
9, Cochrane-Fountain City*13-3*16*NR
10, Fall Creek*10-5*14*T8
Others receiving votes: Wabeno/Laona 9, Cashton 5, Hurley 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, team*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Black Hawk (9)*17-0*90*1
2, Albany*16-2*76*2
3, Prairie Farm*16-2*67*3
4, Royall*18-3*66*T4
5, Chippewa Falls McDonell*8-3*48*T4
6, Minong Northwood*14-3*42*6
7, Shullsburg*17-6*41*7
8, Port Wing South Shore*16-3*28*9
9, Wauzeka-Steuben*13-3*13*8
10, Alma Center Lincoln*14-2*10*10
Others receiving votes: Three Lakes 9, Loyal 2, Monticello 1.