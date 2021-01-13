AP state girls basketball rankings: Beaver Dam keeps No. 1 spot in Division 2

Beaver Dam maintained the No. 1 spot in Division 2 in this week’s Associated Press state girls basketball rankings.

The Golden Beavers (13-1) earned six of 10 possible first-place votes. Green Bay Notre Dame (12-1) was ranked second and New Berlin Eisenhower (11-3), the only team to beat Beaver Dam, kept the No. 3 spot.

Reedsburg (6-1) kept its No. 5 ranking despite suffering its first loss of the year, to Beaver Dam. Jefferson (10-0) was tied for No. 10, and DeForest earned honorable mention.

Lake Mills (13-1) fell from a tie for No. 1 into the No. 2 spot in this week’s Division 3 ranking, with Freedom (11-1) taking the sole No. 1 spot. Prairie du Chien (9-0) was ranked third and Waupun (10-3) fourth. Madison Edgewood, Wisconsin Dells and Edgerton earned honorable mention.

Marshall (12-1) kept its No. 2 spot in the Division 4 state rankings, trailing La Crosse Aquinas (11-0). Mineral Point (7-2) was ranked eighth and Lancaster (11-2) 10th, with New Glarus and Westfield earning honorable mention.

Black Hawk (8-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in the Division 5 rankings, with Bangor (7-1) third, Albany (10-1) fourth, Randolph (8-1) fifth, Shullsburg (11-4) seventh and Cashton (8-2) 10th. Royall earned honorable mention.