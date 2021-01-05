AP state girls basketball poll: Area teams making state voters sit up and take notice

Top area teams drew plenty of attention in the season’s first Associated Press state girls basketball rankings, released Tuesday evening, with Beaver Dam and Lake Mills topping their respective divisions and Marshall coming in at No. 2.
Beaver Dam (12-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 2, earning seven of nine possible No. 1 votes. The Golden Beavers won WIAA Division 2 state championships in 2018 and 2019, and made the state semifinals in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the state tournament.
The Golden Beavers have taken advantage of the Badger Conference’s decision against playing a conference schedule this fall, taking on a series of prominent state programs in non-conference play. That trend continued despite the loss of Miss Basketball candidate and University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke to a season-ending knee injury in December.
Beaver Dam suffered its first loss on Saturday at New Berlin Eisenhower, which was ranked third in Division 2. The Golden Beavers play host to fifth-ranked Reedsburg (5-0) on Friday. Also in the Division 2 rankings, DeForest — which is starting its season this week — earned honorable mention, along with Jefferson.
In Division 3, Lake Mills (10-1) won two first-place votes and tied Freedom (10-1) for the No. 1 spot. Prairie du Chien (6-0) earned the No. 3 ranking, Waupun (9-3) was ranked fourth. Earning honorable mention in the division were Madison Edgewood, Edgerton, Wisconsin Dells and Kewaskum.
In Division 4, Marshall (9-1) was ranked second behind La Crosse Aquinas (8-0), which won the division in 2018 and 2019 and made the final last season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the state tournament. Marshall dropped from Division 3 to Division 4 this year, and (barring changes due to programs dropping out of the tournament) is placed in the same sectional as Aquinas.
Also in Division 4, Lancaster (11-0) was tied for eighth, Mineral Point (5-2) was 10th and Westfield earned honorable mention.
In Division 5, Black Hawk (6-0) earned a unanimous No. 1 ranking. The Warriors have won 60 consecutive games, dating back to a 2018 loss to Bangor in the WIAA championship game. Bangor (4-1) is ranked third this week, with Albany (8-1) and Shullsburg (9-3) tied for fifth, Randolph (5-1) eighth and Cashton (8-1) ninth. Royall and Wauzeka-Steuben earned honorable mention.
Only two area Division 1 teams are currently playing, and neither was ranked. However, several Dane County schools are expecting to return to action in the coming days, playing all their games outside of Dane County. Germantown (13-0) was ranked first in Division 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points; as voted by a statewide panel of sports journalists:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, Germantown (8)*13-0*89
2, Kimberly (1)*12-1*78
3, Appleton East*9-2*63
4, Wales Kettle Moraine*8-2*61
5, Brookfield Central*9-2*51
6, De Pere*10-1*48
7, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels*6-3*28
8, Hudson*7-0*27
9, Hartland Arrowhead*7-3*17
10, Neenah*8-3*12
Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 10; Oak Creek 6; Brookfield East 4; Wausau West 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, Beaver Dam (7)*12-1*86
2, Green Bay Notre Dame (2)*10-1*81
3, New Berlin Eisenhower*9-3*74
4, Union Grove*8-1*49
5, Reedsburg*5-0*45
6, Pewaukee*6-5*42
7, South Milwaukee*9-3*34
8, West De Pere*8-3*23
9, Slinger*8-4*20
10, Hortonville*7-5*16
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 12; Wilmot 5; Jefferson 2; DeForest 1; Onalaska 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1 (tie), Freedom (7)*10-1*83
1 (tie), Lake Mills (2)*10-1*83
3, Prairie du Chien*6-0*57
4, Waupun*9-3*50
5, Brillion*11-0*45
6, Prescott*7-2*38
7 (tie), St. Croix Falls*8-1*26
7 (tie), Waukesha Catholic Memorial*8-2*26
9, Greendale Martin Luther*10-2*20
10, Laconia*9-2*18
Others receiving votes: Oostburg 15; Madison Edgewood 10; Edgerton 8; Wisconsin Dells 6; Two Rivers 6, Hammond St. Croix Central 5; New Holstein 2; Kewaskum 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*8-0*79
2, Marshall (1)*9-1*71
3, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth*8-0*63
4, Howards Grove*8-0*55
5, Bonduel*10-0*45
6, Neillsville*9-1*28
7, Unity*6-0*25
8 (tie), Lancaster*11-0*22
8 (tie), Mishicot*1-1*22
10, Mineral Point*5-2*9
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8; Phillips 7; Racine Lutheran 4; Westfield 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts
1, Black Hawk (8)*6-0*80
2, Prairie Farm*8-0*67
3, Bangor*4-1*65
4, Blair-Taylor*7-0*56
5 (tie), Albany*8-1*42
5 (tie), Shullsburg*9-3*42