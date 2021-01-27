AP prep girls basketball rankings: Beaver Dam still at No. 4 in Division 1 state poll

For the most part, top area girls basketball teams held on to their lofty rankings in this week’s Associated Press state rankings.

The Beaver Dam girls (18-1) held on to their No. 4 spot, trailing Kimberly (18-1), Germandown (20-1) and Brookfield Central (16-2). No other area teams were mentioned in Division 1.

In Division 2, Reedsburg (12-1), which has lost only to Beaver Dam, kept its No. 3 state ranking, behind Green Bay Notre Dame (18-1) and New Berlin Eisenhower (15-4). Jefferson (14-1) was ranked seventh and Edgerton (16-3) was 10th, with Beloit Turner (10-4) earning honorable mention.

In Division 3, Lake Mills (16-1) kept its No. 2 state ranking, earning one No. 1 vote. The L-Cats trailed top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas (17-0). Prairie du Chien (13-1) was ranked third and Marshall (15-2) fell two spots to No. 6.

In Division 4, Bangor (10-1) kept its No. 2 ranking, and Randolph (15-1) moved up one spot to No. 3. Mineral Point (11-4) dropped two spaces to No. 5, and Cashton (9-3) fell one spot to No. 9.