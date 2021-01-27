AP prep girls basketball rankings: Beaver Dam still at No. 4 in Division 1 state poll

For the most part, top area girls basketball teams held on to their lofty rankings in this week’s Associated Press state rankings.
The Beaver Dam girls (18-1) held on to their No. 4 spot, trailing Kimberly (18-1), Germandown (20-1) and Brookfield Central (16-2). No other area teams were mentioned in Division 1.
In Division 2, Reedsburg (12-1), which has lost only to Beaver Dam, kept its No. 3 state ranking, behind Green Bay Notre Dame (18-1) and New Berlin Eisenhower (15-4). Jefferson (14-1) was ranked seventh and Edgerton (16-3) was 10th, with Beloit Turner (10-4) earning honorable mention.
In Division 3, Lake Mills (16-1) kept its No. 2 state ranking, earning one No. 1 vote. The L-Cats trailed top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas (17-0). Prairie du Chien (13-1) was ranked third and Marshall (15-2) fell two spots to No. 6.
In Division 4, Bangor (10-1) kept its No. 2 ranking, and Randolph (15-1) moved up one spot to No. 3. Mineral Point (11-4) dropped two spaces to No. 5, and Cashton (9-3) fell one spot to No. 9.
Black Hawk (13-0) maintained its unanimous grip on the No. 1 spot in Division 5, with Albany (14-2) moving up one spot this week to No. 2. Royall (14-2) jumped three spots to No. 4, Shullsburg (14-6) jumped one spot to a tie for No. 7, and Wauzeka-Steuben (11-2) held on to its No. 9 ranking.
WIAA girls basketball regional play is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Associated Press Wisconsin girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 26
DIVISION 1
1, Kimberly (6)*18-1*78*1
2, Germantown*20-1*70*2
3, Brookfield Central (2)*16-2*58*3
4, Beaver Dam*18-1*56*4
5, Appleton East*15-3*48*5
6, Hartland Arrowhead*15-3*42*6
7, Hudson*14-0*32*T7
8, De Pere*16-2*20*T9
9, Neenah*13-4*18*T9
10, Wales Kettle Moraine*13-4*6*T7
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 4, Wausau West 4, Union Grove 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Green Bay Notre Dame (8)*18-1*80*1
2, New Berlin Eisenhower*15-4*68*2
3, Reedsburg*12-1*62*3
4, Freedom*16-1*59*4
5, Pewaukee*12-6*47*6
6, Waupun*14-3*35*7
7, Jefferson*14-1*34*8
8, West De Pere*13-4*21*5
9, New Berlin West*10-5*13*10
10, Edgerton*16-3*8*NR
Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7, Greendale Martin Luther 3, West Salem 2, Beloit Turner 1.
DIVISION 3
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7)*17-0*79*1
2, Lake Mills (1)*16-1*63*2
3, Prairie du Chien*13-1*62*3
4, Fond du Lac Winnebago Luth.*14-0*49*5
5, Howards Grove*16-0*40*6
6, Marshall*15-2*37*4
7, Brillion*17-1*32*7
8, St. Croix Falls*11-1*28*8
9, Prescott*12-2*17*9
10, Bonduel*16-0*10
Others receiving votes: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 9, Oostburg 8, Racine Lutheran 3, Neillsville 2, Wrightstown 1.
DIVISION 4
1, Mishicot (5)*8-2*77*1
2, Bangor (3)*10-1*75*2
3, Randolph*15-1*62*4
4, Phillips*14-1*52*7
5, Mineral Point*11-4*39*3
6, Unity*14-0*34*T8
7, Blair-Taylor*11-2*30*5
8, Fall Creek*8-2*27*7
9, Cashton*9-3*19*8
10, Crandon*12-4*12*10
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Wabeno-Laona 4, Auburndale 2, Iola-Scandinavia 1.
DIVISION 5
1, Black Hawk (8)*13-0*80*1
2, Albany*14-2*69*3
3, Prairie Farm*11-1*60*2
4, Royall*14-3*57*7
5, Chippewa Falls McDonell*6-3*54*6
6, Loyal*10-3*26*5
7 (tie), Minong Northwood*9-3*19*10
7 (tie), Shullsburg*14-6*19*8
9. Wauzeka-Steuben*11-2*16*9
10. Port Wing South Shore*11-2*12*NR
Others receiving votes: Alma Center Lincoln 10, Three Lakes 7, Monticello 5, North Crawford 5, Siren 1.